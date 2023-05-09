David McDaniel and Kip McDaniel — the unrelated girls’ soccer coaches at Monticello at St. Thomas More, respectively — use a similar description when assessing their teams entering the IHSA Class 1A postseason.
“We’ve really been growing throughout the year,” David McDaniel said of his Sages (13-6-3), who set a new program record for single-season wins this year.
“I feel they’ve come a long way since game one,” Kip McDaniel said of his Sabers (10-7-2).
Both teams will get to put that perceived improvement on display in a regional semifinal match this week. Third-seeded Monticello draws sixth-seeded Decatur Lutheran (10-8-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1A Williamsville Regional.
The Sages beat the Lions 1-0 on March 21 in Piatt County behind a goal from junior Leah Renne, assisted by freshman Addison Finet, as well as a one-save shutout by sophomore goalkeeper Alison Nebelsick.
“We know they’ve gotten better,” David McDaniel said of his team’s regional semifinal foe. “We know we’ve gotten better. We set some team records (this season), but I’d assume they have as well. It comes down to who plays more disciplined soccer.”
Fifth-seeded STM will tangle with fourth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham (9-7-1) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 1A regional semifinal match on the Cardinals’ field. The Sabers knocked off Warrensburg-Latham by a 2-1 margin on March 27 thanks in part to first-half goals from sophomore Mary Kathryn Kluesner and junior Leilani Sayavongsa, not to mention four saves from senior Maddy Swisher.
“It does give us confidence,” Kip McDaniel said of that past outcome. “But at the same time (we’re) knowing they’re going to bring their full arsenal, so we have to be prepared as well to have our A game.”
Uni High also jumps into postseason play this week. Coach Cora McQueen’s seventh-seeded Illineks (3-9-2) will meet second-seeded Athens/Petersburg PORTA (15-6-1) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in another 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional semifinal match.
Uni High has been without the services of star senior Mikayla Blanke all season. The program’s all-time leading goal scorer suffered a knee injury prior to the season and hasn’t played in a single match. Monticello actually can relate. Sophomore Megan Allen, who joined Blanke on last season’s News-Gazette All-Area girls’ soccer first team after scoring 22 goals as a freshman, has missed this entire season with a torn ACL suffered in the winter.
“We actually made her a coach this year, so she’s been helping us out. ... She’s mature beyond her years,” David McDaniel said. “For being a young team, I think they’re handling it pretty well.”
Finet is a big reason why, from a scoring perspective. She’s established a new school record for single-season goals with 31 entering Tuesday’s match.
Fellow freshman Margo Cassel also has excelled from the striker position for the Sages. Sophomore midfielder Elle Bodznick, the program’s single-season and career assists record-holder, continues to step up, as do teammates such as sophomore midfielder Audrey Shore, junior defenseman Sylvie Harvey and the netminder Nebelsick.
“Being very young, we’ve grown into our system. We just have to be disciplined,” said David McDaniel, whose varsity roster contains just three seniors. “We lost to Centennial 1-0 at their place (on March 29). ... That served as pretty good motivation.”
STM also was inspired by ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard earlier in its schedule.
Kip McDaniel points to the Urbana Tournament on March 31 and April 1 as a turning point for his Sabers. They lost three matches — against Herscher and a pair of Wisconsin-based teams — by a combined 17-2 ledger.
“We got to see (Herscher’s) fitness level, their touch on the ball, their formations, their communication, their hustle,” Kip McDaniel said. “You’ve got to keep your head up, learn and see from the best of the best so we can eventually become the best of the best.”
Kluesner and senior Emma Devocelle typically pace STM offensively, with Sayavongsa also a key contributor on that front. Kluesner, Devocelle and senior midfielder/defender Natalia Andino-Guerra — another of the team’s eight upperclassmen — serve as the Sabers’ co-captains.
“When I first made contact with (Kluesner), she said, ‘Coach Kip, I eat, sleep and breathe soccer, so I’m super pumped for the season,’” said Kip McDaniel, in his first year coaching at STM. “She’s definitely brought that excitement, that passion and that leadership for the team.”
Multi-sport senior standout Maddy Swisher quickly has become accustomed to goaltending in her first high school season at the position, giving the Sabers a lift in the back half of the pitch. Swisher, Devocelle, senior Ava Dickerson and junior Ruari Quarnstrom are typical soccer starters this season, on the heels of starting for the STM girls’ basketball team on its run to the 1A fourth-place state trophy this past March.
“Fitness has gotten to a top-notch level. Communication, trust, just player awareness of where everyone is at on the field (has improved),” Kip McDaniel said. “Connecting on through balls and finishing, everything all at once is coming together which is amazing to see.”
STM and Uni High would see one another in the 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday if each can win its semifinal.
“I’m thrilled and excited to see what they can do,” Kip McDaniel said. “We’ve got each other’s backs and support and encourage each other, and we’re very, very thankful for this opportunity.”
Monticello would draw either top-seeded Williamsville (16-5-1) or eighth-seeded St. Teresa (2-14) in the 1A Williamsville Regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday with a semifinal victory.
“We had a couple close losses I think we really learned from,” David McDaniel said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what happens.”