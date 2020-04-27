Dalton Burk had no idea who was calling his cell phone during a fall 2019 practice with the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ soccer team. It’s a good thing the Bunnies senior didn’t ignore the contact.When Burk later returned the call, he found himself speaking with Illinois-Chicago men’s track and field assistant coach Neil Houlihan.
How had Houlihan come to hear of Burk, who qualified for the Class 1A state meet’s 100- and 400-meter dashes as a junior?
“I actually have no clue,” Burk said with a laugh. “I never asked him.”
That tends not to matter much when a Division I coach shows interest. Specifically when you hail from a school of less than than 200 students and said coach works in downtown Chicago.
“It was satisfying because Division I’s the level everyone wants to play at growing up,” Burk said. “Finally getting the text from a coach at that level, it was a very good feeling.”
Fast forward to the present. Burk is a freshman with the Flames after capping his prep career by placing fifth in the 2019 Class 1A 100 dash.
His first collegiate season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Burk put forth strong times in the 200, 400 and 1,600 relay in the indoor season.
“Not as many kids get to ... go from such a small town to such a big city,” Burke said. “Representing Fisher is humbling.”
Burk has felt that in multiple ways.
With the Bunnies, he was a sprinter training alongside distance runner Lucas Chittick. Now, he’s got between six and 10 Illinois-Chicago freshmen sprinting pals to pair off with.
“We all push each other,” Burk said. “It can get competitive, but it’s very fun.”
Burk also was one of approximately 400 attendees at his first college lecture, more than doubling Fisher’s entire student body.
“We’ll walk to Sears Tower in 15, 20 minutes,” Burk said. “Going from junior high to high school, I thought, “Wow, there’s a lot of people in here.’”
Moments like this make Burk realize there was no guarantee he’d run at a D-I institution. In fact, he was chatting with coaches from three separate D-III schools before Houlihan reached out.
He’s firmly entrenched with the Flames these days. And he recognizes what sort of impact his efforts and those of four other Fisher alumni currently in D-I sports can have on younger Bunnies.
“It shows how much hard work comes out of Fisher,” Burk said. “It’s nice to hear how we are turning out and not just giving up because of where we are from.”