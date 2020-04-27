Becca Clanton arrived at the Ball State campus in Muncie, Ind., knowing her competitive softball career could be in the books.She’d spent four seasons as a leader for Fisher, receiving News-Gazette All-Area first-team status as a senior in 2018.
But Clanton also “fell in love” with the idea of being a Cardinal — regardless of whether or not she’d be a Ball State athlete — after a college tour.
It didn’t stop her from getting in touch with the Cardinals softball’s coaching staff. Who knows what could happen?
In Clanton’s case, the answer was a tryout with two other hopefuls just a couple weeks into her college life.
“Since there were so (few) of us, you’re like hyper-aware of everything you’re doing,” Clanton said. “It was definitely a little nerve-racking, but also thrilling.”
Clanton impressed enough that Ball State coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett offered Clanton a roster spot.
“I was honestly kind of just shocked for a minute,” Clanton said. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow, they really want me.’”
Now a sophomore catcher for the Cardinals, Clanton has seen action in 25 games over two seasons, the second of which was canceled last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She scored five runs and stole three bases in 2019, primarily used as a pinch runner thus far in a college career that Clanton wasn’t sure would even happen.
“It’s been like nothing I’ve known before,” Clanton said. “It all happened so suddenly, but it’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.”
When Clanton discusses what it’s like to be a Division I athlete, her responses are filled with positivity and laughter. It’s evident she’s enjoying the ride — even its more difficult portions.
“It’s definitely a faster pace than what I was used to in high school,” said Clanton, who was a sophomore on Fisher’s Class 1A fourth-place outfit in 2016. “It’s sort of exhilarating because it’s like this big feel with this amazing group of women all out on the field at once, and it’s just really fun.”
Being one of two former Bunnies in D-I softball — the other being Northern Kentucky senior Toree Stalter — is something Clanton calls “a big opportunity.”
One she’s talked about with teammates, who express amazement at how she arrived in the Ball State softball realm.
“Even after talking to everyone on my team, I definitely came from the smallest town possible,” Clanton said with a laugh. “Even the girls who came from a small town were shocked when I told them about my hometown.”