Zach Griffith’s story is well-known around Champaign-Urbana.A 2017 graduate of Fisher High School — its enrollment of roughly 190 students is smaller than some University of Illinois classes — joins the Illini men’s basketball team as a manager.
Player departures allow him to show his abilities and earn walk-on status in 2018.
He competes in 13 games across his first two Division I seasons, sinking his inaugural basket as a junior during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Griffith’s tale is an oft-documented — albeit impressive — path to this level of college sports.
What isn’t so readily known is that five Fisher alumni currently are in the D-I ranks.
It caught Griffith by surprise.
“It’s awesome. I really didn’t know it was that number,” Griffith said. “It really doesn’t surprise me with the leadership that we have now. ... They’ve continued and even grown that mindset of sports are a huge part of what kids do, and it carries over to academics as well.”
Griffith isn’t the oldest former Bunnie currently in D-I action, with that honor going to Northern Kentucky senior softball player Toree Stalter.
But he’s the hardest to miss by virtue of his involvement with Illini hoops, especially during its recent revival.
Late in high school, Griffith believed the D-III route was his most likely way to stay on the court in a competitive capacity. He eventually decided to focus on academics and wound up at Illinois, but that wasn’t because his elders at Fisher steered him away from his aspirations.
“Coming from a small school, there isn’t really too many opportunities to put your name out there, and usually that happens over the summer with AAU teams,” Griffith said. “So the (Fisher) coaches really encouraged us to find those opportunities. They’ll help us in any way possible. ... They really made an effort to make our dreams come true in any way possible.”
Griffith cites a pair of former Bunnies boys’ basketball coaches, Cody Diskin and Ron Ragle, as critical to him ever arriving at the D-I plateau.
“Coach Diskin, he really kind of started reaching out to schools and being that facilitator for me,” Griffith said. “(Ragle) knew kind of the talent that I had at a young age, so really just encouraged me to not be complacent. He changed my mindset toward just playing in general.”
And then there’s “the brotherhood” that Griffith experienced in a tight-knit Fisher community. Making an effort to become and stay close with teammates is something Griffith wanted to carry over from his Bunnies tenure.
Which fit in exactly with Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood’s philosophy.
“I give a lot of credit to Coach Underwood for bringing that small-town type of atmosphere within our team,” Griffith said, “and encouraging us and giving us opportunities to build those relationships.”
It’s likely Griffith and his Illini teammates would have gotten to take that environment into the 2020 NCAA tournament — Illinois’ first appearance since 2013 — had the COVID-19 pandemic not forced its cancelation last month.
In a sense, it’s like what Griffith got to do with his Fisher pals as a high school senior. Picking up 21 victories and capturing Fisher boys’ basketball’s first regional championship since 2012.
“They have encouraged and really facilitated that growth of all the athletes, and encouraged everyone to go out for a sport,” Griffith said, “They definitely encourage people to get involved.”