Alayna Stalter’s results suggested she could have her pick of college track and field programs to join after graduating from Fisher.Third place as a sophomore in the 2016 Class 1A state 100-meter hurdles race. Third place as a junior in 2017. Fourth place as a senior in 2018.
Stalter proved as a prep athlete that she was a strong, reliable force on the track. And yet her college choice didn’t come down to which school necessarily offered the most athletic glitz and glamor.
“Of course I wanted to run for track ... but my first priority was academics,” Stalter said. “I found Murray State had a four-year vet tech program, which is the program I’m in. And that really caught my eye.”
Stalter then proceeded to reach out to the Racers’ track and field staff.
It was a perfect match on all fronts.
Although her sophomore stretch at Murray State was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic — and previously hindered by a sprained ankle — Stalter recorded five personal-best times in her first collegiate campaign and represented the Racers at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships.
“I’ve definitely grown a lot in every aspect of track and field,” Stalter said. “At Fisher, I always had to be the team leader. So being here, I still can help be a leader figure, but it’s nice to kind of have other people that will be there for me as well.”
At her high school of less than 200 students, Stalter frequently found herself training alone on the track. She recalls having just two or three Bunnies teammates in the spring of her senior year.
Though there were times when not having a true training partner was “very challenging” to Stalter, she kept her eyes focused on the prizes her potential could lead to.
“My mindset was just being able to get myself through my own workouts,” Stalter said, “and make myself better even if I didn’t have anybody pushing me at practices.”
Murray State offered a polar opposite experience in this regard.
Stalter was one of 50 competitors on the Racers’ 2020 women’s track and field roster. As a college newcomer, she paired with then-senior Jabreuna Brimlett to gain “the best training partner I’ve ever had.”
Such a seismic shift in Stalter’s regimen required a mental adjustment.
“It was different at first because I had to learn how to have training partners again and not close myself off,” Stalter said. “It took me like a week to get used to, and I was loving it.”
From there, Stalter’s career ledger began filling up with best-ever clockings.
A time of 8.38 seconds in the 60 dash, close to home at the 2019 Illini Open. A 13.60 in the 100 dash. A 28.67 in the 200 dash.
Her top hurdles results couldn’t have come at better moments, either. Stalter’s 9.20 in the 60 hurdles occurred at that year’s OVC Indoor Championships. And her 14.97 in the 100 hurdles happened at the league’s outdoor meet, earning her 12th place.
These outcomes are showing Stalter’s belief in herself, while still attending Fisher, as a potential D-I athlete was a wise one.
“Yeah, it definitely did (cross my mind),” Stalter said, “especially after my sophomore year, after I had placed that first time in state. My first thought was, ‘I want to go to college in this.’ And I said to myself, ‘I know I can make it to D-I.’”
As Stalter hears of 2019 Fisher graduate Dalton Burk following the D-I track and field path just a year after she started down it herself, it lets her know just what Fisher kids are capable of.
“It means a lot to me that they’re growing, and there are still people that are pursuing their dreams and going further in college and sports,” Stalter said. “It’s really cool for me to watch.”