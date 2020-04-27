Toree Stalter could be Northern Kentucky softball’s all-time best walker.The Norse senior was sitting on 66 career walks when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the rest of Stalter’s final college season getting canceled last month.
She was still 11 walks away from surpassing Angie Lindeman’s high-water mark of 76. But with 28 regular-season games and the Horizon League Tournament — at least — still on the docket, Stalter could have finished No. 1.
And she might still have that chance. Should the 2016 Fisher graduate decide to accept an extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA Division I Council.
“It’s a possibility,” Stalter said. “I haven’t ruled it out completely, but I have an interview for physician’s assistant school coming up here pretty soon, so that’s going to be a big deciding factor.”
If the middle infielder does take that additional season in 2021, she’ll remain one of at least five Bunnies alumni currently plying their craft in Division I athletics.
Is a D-I future something Stalter could have seen coming as a Fisher standout?
“Ever since I was younger, I had always loved the challenge of sports and always wanted to be the best I could be athletics-wise and school-wise,” Stalter said. “From a pretty young age, I decided that I wanted to play Division I softball. Whether the cards were going to fall as they were, I didn’t know that yet, but I was always striving for that.”
Reaching the Class 1A state semifinals during her senior season with the Bunnies in 2016 — even with Fisher’s eventual fourth-place finish — was sure to put Stalter on the college radar.
But the 2015 and 2016 News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick already had taken steps to get recognized before that special run with the Bunnies.
“During high school, I started going up to a travel team up in Chicago with my good friend McKenzie Krutsinger,” Stalter said of the Unity graduate. “I played with the Orland Park Sparks and played for Joe Tholl, and he introduced me to Coach (Kathryn) Gleason and the staff over (at Northern Kentucky).”
Even though Stalter showed in various arenas that she had strong softball chops, she still felt an intimidating vibe traveling up toward the Chicagoland area for her main sport.
“Small-town people have a different way of life than city people,” Stalter said. “But the girls welcomed me with open arms, and I really appreciated that because I was a small-town girl coming from Fisher.
“I got made fun of because I was a country girl — all fun, obviously.”
No one could knock Stalter’s background — in jest or otherwise — when they saw her play. And eventually commit to and sign with the Norse.
“It meant everything. You always hear ... with recruiting that it’s really hard to get from a smaller school that nobody’s ever heard of,” Stalter said. “I always felt like anything that I did at Fisher might’ve been discredited a little bit.
“But making it (to Northern Kentucky) and making it to that level really showed that anybody can do anything they can put their mind to if you’re willing to do the work.”
Stalter was both shown trust from the coaching staff and thrown a curveball as a Norse freshman in 2017, when she switched from her lifelong shortstop position to second base. She still started all 52 of Northern Kentucky’s games.
She responded by nearing triple digits in both putouts and defensive assists while boasting a .256 batting average, which would turn out to to be the best mark of her three full seasons.
“Moving to a new position coming into college was a little intimidating,” Stalter said. “Kind of sad because I absolutely loved playing shortstop, just the atmosphere of it.”
Stalter eventually did move back to shortstop and remained a starter.
“I’ve seen a lot of people come in and out, and I’ve met a lot of great people,” Stalter said. “I shared a pretty big leadership role there. The center fielder — she’s actually my roommate, Ava Lawson — and I were really the leaders of the team this year, so that’s something I was really looking forward to.”
Stalter was familiar with that sort of team makeup, too. The 2016 Fisher softball unit was comprised of Stalter and four other seniors, as well as five freshmen and five sophomores.
And, following that last hurrah with the Bunnies, Stalter proved that even one of Illinois’ smallest prep institutions can produce big-time talent.
“It’s awesome to see that little Fisher Bunnies are able to have this big impact,” Stalter said, “not only just in Illinois and around the hometown.”