MORRISON — Steve Snider slowly but surely is working his way south through Illinois. Somewhat by design.
His wife, Kim, has family in Maroa. Which isn’t all that close to either Orangeville or Morrison, in which Steve worked as a high school football coach between 2013 and 2022.
Though still separated by about 55 miles, Arcola is significantly closer to Maroa.
Then-Purple Riders football coach Nick Lindsey realized this in 2019, when chatting with his former Eureka College football teammate Snider about coaching jobs.
“He said, ‘Hey, are you interested in coming down this way?’ I said, ‘Yeah, we want to be closer to Kim’s family,’” Snider said, recalling a past conversation with Lindsey. “He said, ‘I’ll keep an eye open.’”
Lindsey probably wasn’t speaking about his own sideline role during this discussion.
But it’s the job Snider is taking.
The Arcola School Board approved Snider as the Purple Riders’ next football coach back in March. He replaces Lindsey, who resigned from the position last December to focus on his family. Lindsey will remain Arcola’s principal and athletic director.
“As a coach, you need an administration that’s going to be on the same page, that you’re going to be comfortable with,” Snider said. “(Lindsey and I) both have the same philosophy when it comes to coaching and things like that.
“The simple fact is everything we do, we want to better our student-athletes and provide them with more opportunities and room for growth.”
Snider is a 2009 Orangeville graduate, and he was a freshman football player at Eureka when Lindsey was a senior with the Red Devils.
Snider went on to become his high school alma mater’s defensive coordinator under Jay Doyle beginning in 2013 before ascending to the Broncos’ top coaching position in 2020 — ahead of Orangeville’s last season with an 11-man program to date.
Snider then transitioned to Morrison’s head coaching role, guiding the Mustangs to a 2-7 record in the fall of 2021 and a 5-5 ledger in 2022 that included a Class 1A postseason appearance.
“I’m so excited to be a Purple Rider,” said Snider, who is completing his current tenure as a teacher and boys’ track and field coach at Morrison. “The history of football in (Arcola’s) community and what it means to that community, it’s so perfect because football means everything to me. Almost every opportunity that I’ve gotten came to me through football.”
Arcola boasted a 41-18 varsity record across Lindsey’s six seasons as its football coach. The only losing season in that stretch came earlier this school year with a 4-5 mark.
The Purple Riders wound up 9-3 in both 2019 and the fall of 2021, winning five Class 1A playoff games and advancing to the 1A state quarterfinals on two occasions in Lindsey’s run.
“When you have somebody like Nick who stepped down for all the right reasons — because he wanted to spend more time with his family — and he’s still going to be in the building, I think that’ll make the transition that much easier,” Snider said. “It’s just really exciting to be able to start with that.”
Snider will teach business at Arcola High. His wife, who is Morrison’s softball coach, will teach English at the high school.
Despite currently living more than 200 miles from Arcola, Snider said he’s made a couple trips south already since linking up with the Purple Riders.
“To get in the weight room with the kids and get stuff organized and ordered. I’ve met with Nick a couple times,” Snider said. “The atmosphere is so awesome and welcoming. Everyone that I’ve met there is excited that I’m on board. ... I don’t know that I’ve ever felt like that before.”
Snider maintains very clear expectations for what he wants Arcola football to represent, both on and off the field.
“Overall, as a program, the whole goal is to make every kid better. We want to make them better at football, better as human beings, and we’re going to do the little things,” Snider said. “Football-specific, we’re going to be very disciplined. ... We’re not going to be a high-risk (team). We’re going to control the things we can control, like holding onto the football and eliminating penalties.”
The Purple Riders are graduating 11 seniors from last season’s squad, including 2022 News-Gazette All-Area second-team wide receiver Austin Kutz.
Among the expected returnees are reigning All-Area honorable-mention choices in seniors-to-be Anthony Garza (lineman) and Tyson Lewis (receiver/linebacker). Also anticipated to be back is junior-to-be Tanner Thomas, a Louisville baseball commit who has played quarterback.
“We’re going to utilize all five of our skills positions every quarter of every game,” Snider said. “You’re going to see 10 guys on every single play blocking to the whistle. Defensively, it’s going to be aggressive, aggressive, aggressive. It’s going to be a lot of different looks. ... We base (our defense) off trying to stop the opponent’s top five or six plays every game.”
Each of Snider’s three high school head coaching jobs have come with teams in the IHSA’s Class 1A postseason bracket.
Orangeville actually transitioned to the 8-man game in 2021, something that slowly but surely is becoming more common among the state’s small-school programs.
Snider views this ongoing 8-man shift in a positive light, believing it’ll help high school football statewide.
“I honestly think that makes football, top to bottom, better,” Snider said. “You don’t have Lena-Winslow, and then you’re playing a school of 85 kids. ... There’s a large gap between the talent level at those schools, and you just decreased that gap. That’s exciting.”