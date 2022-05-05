CHAMPAIGN — The golfers that have pushed Illinois to nearly unprecedented heights the last decade-plus have changed one spring to the next. Not wholesale change — no sweeping lineup rebuilds for coach Mike Small — but roster turnover nonetheless.
What hasn’t changed is the Illini’s place among national contenders. Small’s teams have now qualified for the NCAA regionals 16 times after being announced Wednesday as the No. 4 seed in the New Haven (Conn.) Regional set for May 14-16 at Yale Golf Course. Fifteen times, including in each of the past 13 seasons, Illinois has advanced to the NCAA championships. Only Texas has a longer streak.
Different teams. Different golfers. The same success.
So what has tied one Illinois golf team to the next for more than a decade? Momentum helps.
The current Illini enter NCAA regional action having won a Big Ten championship, the program’s seventh consecutive such title. This year’s team has also won three tournaments in a row, with April victories at the Boilermaker Invitational and Robert Kepler Intercollegiate before winding up atop the Big Ten again.
“There’s still a lot more to come,” Illinois junior Jerry Ji said. “Last fall, we didn’t play really good, and the beginning of the spring, we struggled a little. We’ve been playing a lot better, and I still believe most of our guys haven’t reached their peak yet. Coach Small always likes to plan more events toward the end of the season, end of the spring, and build up momentum toward regionals and nationals.”
But postseason success is not all momentum. Building that is the goal every spring, but golf is fickle. Even the best-laid plans don’t always come to fruition regardless of the talent Small regularly stacks on his roster.
“I think it’s also a mindset we have that we’re going to win this thing,” said Small, who was named Big Ten Coach of the Year on Wednesday. It’s his 12th award and eighth in the last 10 seasons.
“We’re not just going to qualify,” Small continued about his team’s upcoming trip to Connecticut. “I learned that as a professional golfer. If you just went to try and make the cut or went to try to qualify at something, you always found yourself right around the cut line or just barely qualifying. If you went with a mindset to compete, it was a lot easier to make it. I try to convince the kids of that.”
Illinois’ last regional win came in 2019 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Illini have won five total, including four straight from 2013-16.
The top-five teams qualify for the NCAA championship out of each regional, and Illinois has finished worse than third just once (a fifth in 2010) during its 13-season streak that doesn’t include the canceled 2020 postseason due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We play like we’re trying to win — not like we’re trying to protect a spot,” Small said about attacking NCAA regional play. “Even if we’re in third or fourth place the last day, we’re not trying to hold on. We’re trying to win. ... I believe as a coach to let the players know that and embrace it and don’t run from it. If we continue to try to win and build our body of work, I think the chances go way up.”
Illinois will have to contend with top-seeded North Carolina, which is fifth in the latest Golfstat Team Ranking.
Then there’s second-seeded Texas Tech with Big 12 individual champion Ludvig Aberg and third-seeded Wake Forest, which is fresh off winning the ACC championship on April 25.
Small also made sure to point out some mid-major challengers like Charlotte, North Florida and Georgia Southern. Charlotte won its first Conference USA championship last month, and North Florida has a top-40 golfer nationally in sophomore Nick Gabrelcik.
“The southeastern mid-major schools always have good teams,” Small said. “Like any other year, we’re going to have to play well. We’ve had success in regionals for a number of years now because we go and play good because that’s what we do, but we’re going to have to do the same. If you take a hole off, nine holes off or especially a whole day off and don’t play, it’s such a short sprint you won’t do well.”
Illinois will counter those top seeds and mid-major challengers with a team led by now two-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year Adrien Dumont de Chassart. On Wednesday, the Villers la Ville, Belgium, native became the first Big Ten golfer to snag the conference’s top honor in back-to-back years since Indiana’s Jorge Campillo in 2008 and 2009.
Dumont de Chassart was also joined on the All-Big Ten first team by fellow senior Tommy Kuhl, while sophomore Piercen Hunt was selected as a second-team all-conference performer.
“It’s a great honor to receive, but it doesn’t mean that much,” Dumont de Chassart said. “There’s still plenty of golf to play. The main goal is to win nationals. ... Big Ten’s nice, but there’s so much more to accomplish.”