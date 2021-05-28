Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.