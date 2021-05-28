CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial and Champaign Central baseball teams authored a thrilling story Wednesday night on the Chargers’ field.
Playing under the lights for a 7 p.m. start, the rivals wound up battling for more than four hours across 10 innings.
Experiencing six lead changes and four ties in the process before the Maroons secured a 15-12 victory.
Leave it to these athletes to craft an entirely different tale the very next evening while keeping all who watched hanging on each and every pitch.
Senior Walker Smith kept Central off-balance for most of his 6 1/3 innings pitched and Centennial came up with some timely swings to earn a 5-2 win Thursday night at the Maroons’ Spalding Park facility.
“That just makes this series special,” said Centennial interim coach Logan Johnson, who filled in for Sam Flowers during the two-day doubleheader. “The games are usually always like this. ... It’s going to be tough baseball, and you’ve got to bring it.”
It appeared during Thursday’s first inning as if the Chargers (11-13) and Maroons (19-8) had brought more of Wednesday’s offensive firepower to Thursday’s rematch.
Centennial posted two quick runs against Central senior starter Ben Dickerson on an RBI single from senior Danny Lack and heads-up baserunning from senior Tyler McClure, who rushed home from third base when the Maroons attempted to catch Lack stealing second.
“This group’s got a lot of fight in them,” Johnson said of the Chargers quickly responding to the previous night’s defeat. “They got thrown to the wolves early in their careers, and they’ve just done nothing but get better and get more hungry.”
Similar to the first game, Central didn’t allow Centennial to relax.
Run-scoring singles from senior Jack Doubet and sophomore Kendall Crawford off Smith tied the action at 2 in the bottom of the first.
The Maroons could have pulled ahead as well, but junior Jake Munroe — who doubled three times on the night — was thrown out at home trying to score on a Dickerson single.
“Two teams just battling, real competitive,” Central coach John Staab said. “It’s good for baseball. It’s good for Champaign. ... This is really the only reason why I coach is to be a part of this atmosphere, games that matter.”
After that early flurry, however, Smith and Dickerson largely settled in and went nearly punch for punch with strikeouts and 1-2-3 half-innings.
Smith was forced into pitching duty Wednesday, but he told his coaches he shouldn’t stay on the bump too long.
“I didn’t want to go over 30 pitches or I wouldn’t get the start (Thursday),” Smith said. “I wanted this start bad because I wanted to pitch against my rivals (and) get my start. So it feels great to get this one back.”
Smith stranded single baserunners in the third, fifth and sixth innings, including Munroe in scoring position twice. Beyond Munroe’s success and two hits from Dickerson, Smith scattered two other hits while striking out five and walking one.
“I was a little high on most of my stuff (early) ... so I really focused on coming down,” Smith said, “staying through the zone (and) staying low with my pitches.”
“That was just Walker Smith being Walker Smith,” Johnson added.
Dickerson permitted just three hits and three walks against six strikeouts for the Maroons, but he was lifted after 5 1/3 innings because of his pitch count.
“Two guys going to pitch in college for a reason,” Staab said of Smith and Dickerson, who will play at Lake Land Community College and Kankakee Community College, respectively. “Little different than (Wednesday) night, for sure.”
With the score tied at 2, Centennial finally was able to break through versus Central senior reliever Nate Allen, who notched the top of the sixth’s second out before allowing a single and a walk.
Junior Adam Simmons then sent a bouncing ball down the first-base line, but Allen couldn’t handle a high throw to the bag from freshman T.J. Pipkins. Sophomore Brody Stonechipher scored from second and sent up a roar from the Chargers’ support section as Centennial went ahead 3-2.
Those fans only became louder when senior Max Singer slapped a two-run single against Allen in the top of the seventh to provide Centennial some insurance.
Smith retired the first batter he faced in the bottom of the seventh, then departed to a standing ovation.
“I’ve got a ... good fan base here,” Smith said. “I love it. It’s awesome.”
But the Maroons — just like Wednesday night — weren’t about to roll over.
Sophomore Mitchell Crompton singled off reliever McClure, and Allen was hit by an 0-2 pitch to put two runners on base for Munroe.
Munroe barely got under a pitch and sent a long fly to left. Junior Carter Hall followed with a hard-hit shot to center, but sophomore Kameron Ross corralled the ball to set off a raucous celebration.
“It’s a lot of momentum,” Smith said. “We know what we’re capable of now, and I think we’re ready to go in the playoffs (beginning next Friday).”