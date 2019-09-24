CHAMPAIGN — Part of the two-thirds of Memorial Stadium that wasn’t Nebraska fans booed the home team into the locker room at halftime this past Saturday night.
How Illinois football handled the final 92 seconds of the first half didn’t sit well with the fan base, which was just as vocal on social media after a second straight week of conservative play-calling and questionable clock management kept potential points off the board in an eventual 42-38 loss to the Cornhuskers.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith owned up to the clock management issues against Eastern Michigan. Said it was a coaching mistake — his fault — that time needlessly ran off the clock in that final first-half possession before the Illini ultimately lost 34-31 on Sept. 14 to the Eagles. The situation against Nebraska generated a different answer from the fourth-year Illini coach out of a somewhat similar situation.
“We were content,” Smith said of Illinois’ 21-14 halftime lead. “Probably maybe could have had an opportunity to try to get something, but we felt pretty good about where we were at the time. We felt pretty good about where we were right up until they took the lead.
“We’re not going to question a whole lot of the decisions. We question decisions we had after that to let them get back in, but those decisions we made, I’d probably do them all over again.”
The loss against Nebraska was actually the third straight time Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) had the ball for the final possession of the first half. Against UConn, the Illini managed the clock. The scoring drive that ended in a 53-yard field goal by James McCourt got some field position help thanks to a Michael Marchese interception, but Smith handled the 21 seconds left before halftime and got points out of it. Perhaps crucial points considering McCourt’s field goal gave Illinois a 24-13 lead in an eventual 31-23 win on Sept. 7.
The same didn’t hold true against either Eastern Michigan or Nebraska. While the scenarios at the end of the first half in both the games were different, one similarity stood out. Time ran off the clock, while Smith held on to his timeouts.
Illinois burned 45 seconds running three plays against Eastern Michigan before calling a timeout and then showing some urgency that didn’t ultimately matter as Reggie Corbin’s 35-yard rush ran out the clock. The final first-half drive against Nebraska started differently — Smith called a quick timeout after a 3-yard rush by Dre Brown — but then 43 seconds were burned by four plays and the Illini never got out of their own territory.
The Illinois players said all the right things after Saturday’s loss when it came to that last drive of the first half.
“That’s the coach’s decision,” junior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “Obviously, he knows what’s best, and that’s what he decided to do. I trust him.”
“I don’t really know what the situation was,” junior wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe added. “I didn’t know if we had any timeouts or anything. I thought we were going to go for it, but I guess the coaches had other ideas.”
Like the Eastern Michigan game, every point ultimately mattered against Nebraska, with Illinois losing its last two games by a combined seven points. And with a defense that struggled to get off the field — Nebraska was 11 of 19 on third down and had a nearly 14-minute advantage on time of possession — the Illini needed to take advantage of every opportunity.
Illinois did that by scoring 21 points off four Nebraska turnovers. But the offense bogged down in the fourth quarter, as the Illini were unable to match the Cornhuskers.
“We’ve got to score every time we touch the ball,” Corbin said. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. It’s your job. You’ve got to do it anyway, and we didn’t do our job.”