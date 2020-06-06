CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith understands his life experiences provide him prospective on what’s happened in the United States during the past two weeks.
The death of George Floyd while being detained by Minneapolis police on May 25 sparked still ongoing protests and marches across the country clamoring for an end to police violence and racial injustice.
“I’m a 62-year-old black man from the south in a biracial marriage,” the Illinois football coach said Friday in an interview with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico. “MaryAnne and I have seen an awful lot. I get a chance to lead men from all different places with all different nationalities.
“I’ve always encouraged our players to be involved with what’s happening in your normal world, your normal life. As we look right now at what’s going on, I’ve been asked a lot of times, ‘Hey Lovie, can you come give me a statement about what’s going on right now? Can you do that?’ It’s so much more than that.”
Smith is more interested in the next steps — the actions — that can be taken in the wake of the protests. Before any other action, though, he said the fact systemic racism exists in the U.S. has to be acknowledged.
“I talk to our players about, ‘Hey, you have a right to protest,’” Smith said. “That’s great. That’s what college life is all about, too. In a peaceful manner. Then, what else do you do? That’s where we are right now. What else do we do to make football better and make the world better?”
Smith has a platform of his own as the coach of a Big Ten program to affect change in college football.
How he’s structured his staff is one avenue he’s aggressively pursued.
Seven of Illinois’ 10 assistant coaches are black. So are Smith’s directors of player personnel, man development, analytics and football technology and high school relations, key off-field staff members.
“As these discussions happen, right now we really have to look at ourselves a little bit,” Smith said. “The civil rights movement was about eliminating segregation and making society a more integrated place.
“As I talk about our program, my platform as I see it and I’m in a position to change things a little bit, I look at what we have at the University of Illinois. … To me, it’s about a platform of putting a model together to see what can happen when you look beyond your normal comfort zone of people and what can get done and seeing people of a different color.”
Smith has expectations for his players, too, when it comes to moving forward not only as a team, but as a part of both the Champaign-Urbana and nationwide community.
At the top of the list is being registered to vote.
That’s just the first step, though.
His team staying informed about the issues is just as important to Smith.
“If you don’t like what’s going on right now — and we in America have acknowledged we don’t like what’s going on right now — we have to look at, first, our leader,” Smith said. “Do you like the policies he has in place? Congress. Local government. This is how you have true change. We’re going to get back to making sure people, they’re informed.
“A little bit of what’s going on right now, a lot of people are saying, ‘Well, I didn’t know.’ I think we all know right from wrong. We’ve all been taught that. I think most of us really do know right from wrong. We’re going to continue to do that with our program. The only way to make real change is to come together. Diversity does that.”