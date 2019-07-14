NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Peach Jam 2019 could have boosted Tevin Smith’s college basketball stock.
Not that it’s in poor shape.
The Danville rising junior already possesses interest from numerous Division I programs, holding offers from the likes of DePaul, Bradley and Tennessee-Martin.
But the Nike EYBL summer circuit brings out some of the nation’s best and brightest hoops talent in an AAU setting.
Smith could’ve garnered even more offers while suiting up for Chicago-based Meanstreets at the showcase, which opened Wednesday and concludes Sunday.
Instead, he had to settle for simply being able to witness the tournament from the sidelines, his first such experience since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee in early May.
“It’s actually fun,” Smith said a short time after arriving in South Carolina for Peach Jam 2019. “I’m just glad to be around the team.”
It was with Meanstreets that Smith was dealt the nasty injury news, at a practice prior to another EYBL session.
“I did a hop step,” the reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection said. “I don’t know if I went up wrong or came down wrong.”
Some athletes, after suffering a torn ACL, talk about hearing a popping sound and knowing what’s next.
That didn’t transpire for Smith.
“It happened before where my knee shifted, and I had to sit out for a couple hours and then come back in,” Smith said. “But (my coaches) were like, ‘We don’t want to risk it.’”
A post-tournament hospital trip and subsequent MRI revealed the full extent of the damage to Smith’s left knee.
An initial diagnosis suggested he’d be out of basketball action 8-12 months. A later prognosis, following his May 9 surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, advised six months.
“I didn’t think it was real, honestly,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to believe it at first. I was really shocked.”
Smith recently began shooting a basketball once more after six weeks in a knee brace. Encouragement from his AAU and Danville teammates, as well as new Vikings coach Durrell Robinson, has kept Smith’s mind relatively clear during this challenging stretch.
“It’s really a thinking process,” Smith said. “I had to know that it was serious, and I couldn’t be doing stuff that I would usually do. So I sat down, really, because I wanted to get back in the gym.”
The 6-foot-4 Smith averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the 2018-19 Danville program, which soared to a 31-4 record and Class 4A sectional final appearance.
His offensive arsenal is split between shifty moves to the rim and a hot hand from beyond the three-point arc. How this injury could affect that remains to be seen.
But the timeline for Smith’s recovery seems to be positive.
“First week of August I’ll be able to work out and do the machines and equipment,” he said. “First week of November (doctors) said I could play.”
Smith provided a caveat for that last revelation: “It depends on how I feel — if I want to play or not.”
It’s not that Smith isn’t interested in being active for his entire junior campaign at Danville. Quite the opposite, as he described being “really excited if I can just play the whole season.”
Even so, a big lesson Smith has learned from this major medical issue is that rushing back, even to do something he truly loves, might not be worth it in the long term.
“Time will come,” Smith said. “You’ve just got to be patient. Everything is a process. That’s what I think about it right now.”
Preps coordinator Colin Likas writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at@clikasNG.