CHAMPAIGN — No news is good news for the Illinois football team. That holds particularly true when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the Illini in the last week.
Two positive tests, subsequent contact tracing and a couple injuries sprinkled in for good measure meant more than a dozen players missed last Saturday's 31-24 home loss against Purdue. The status update from Lovie Smith in a post-practice Zoom call Wednesday morning was rather succinct.
“We don’t have any new cases; I’ll tell you that,” Smith said. “We don’t have new cases. We’ll get to the game, and you’ll see exactly who’s available then. I think that’s fair enough.”
Last week’s positive tests by starting quarterback Brandon Peters and backup tight end Griffin Moore will keep those two sidelined the next two games and available to return for the Illini's Nov. 21 game at Nebraska per Big Ten protocol. Smith did say both had “no symptoms, really” as of Monday.
The players ruled out because of contact tracing — a group that includes, among others, starting center Doug Kramer, starting kicker James McCourt and backup quarterback Isaiah Williams — will miss Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Minnesota. Their 10- to 14-day quarantine after a close contact follows Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“I don’t have anything to report as far as quarantined players or any of that right now,” Smith said. “Minnesota is occupying all of our time. They beat us up last year.”
The Gophers topped the Illini 40-17 last season in Minneapolis. Both teams enter Saturday’s game with 0-2 records and in a three-way tie for last place in the Big Ten West with similarly winless Iowa.