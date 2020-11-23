CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith's Illinois football roster has spent the previous two weeks getting healthier. And getting into the win column.
But as key contributors such as Brandon Peters, Doug Kramer and Jamal Woods returned to the starting lineup against either Rutgers or Nebraska — whom the Illini defeated the last two weekends — others have hit the sideline.
Among them are offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and linebacker Tarique Barnes, both of whom Smith said during his Monday media availability he plans to talk more about later this week as Illinois (2-3) prepares for an 11 a.m. Saturday home date with No. 3 Ohio State (4-0).
The senior guard Palczewski made his 40th consecutive start during Illinois' Nov. 14 game at Rutgers but went down with a right leg injury during the Illini's first offensive drive. He was replaced by Danville product Julian Pearl, who started last Saturday's contest at Nebraska.
"We just haven’t gotten around to (providing an update). We’ll be making some comments on Alex this week," Smith said, "a little bit later on, after I talk to him one more time. But we know the direction we’re headed."
The sophomore Barnes was helped off the field in the second quarter versus the Cornhuskers, seemingly unable to put any weight on his left leg. Barnes made his first start against Rutgers and has compiled 25 tackles, one sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.
"I kind of like staying to script, kind of talk a little bit later on about injuries," Smith said. "He didn’t finish the game. That’s not a good thing when a player doesn’t finish the game. But Tarique Barnes has played outstanding ball when he’s played."
Rounding into form
After Illinois' Week 1 loss to Wisconsin, positive COVID-19 tests for Peters and backup tight end Griffin Moore — not to mention separate injuries to others — opened the door for a spate of roster absences.
Smith believes the team that hit the Memorial Stadium field Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., offered a look he hadn't seen previously this season — and one that he wanted to see all along.
"The Nebraska game was the first time we that we got a chance to see our entire group together. And we’re still missing a couple players ... but it’s the closest that we’ve had the entire football team together," Smith said. "That is more along the lines of what we thought we would look like when we had everyone together."
Palczewski and linebacker Milo Eifler, who has missed the last two games with an injury, likely are the most significant missing pieces from that image, barring Barnes' potential injury recovery time.
"Now the challenge for us is to take that (and run with it)," Smith said. "We set the bar last week, see where we can go from here."
Looming challenge
Smith spent plenty of time Monday discussing the unique difficulties presented by Illinois' next opponent, the third-ranked Buckeyes.
No. 9 Indiana gave Ohio State its most significant test of the season last Saturday, with the Buckeyes prevailing 42-35 in Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes have permitted fewer than 25 points just once this year but are averaging north of 45 points per outing. Quarterback Justin Fields' near-80 percent pass completion mark with more than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air is a big reason why Ohio State is rolling yet again in 2020.
"It starts with the quarterback. Justin Fields is as good a player as there is in college football," Smith said. "He so happens to be one of best athletes in college football also, so he can hurt you moving around to buy time to throw the football. When you have a guy like that leading the offense, it opens up everything."