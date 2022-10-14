ST. JOSEPH — Logan Smith decided to take a breather from the St. Joseph-Ogden football team during his sophomore year.
At least a breather from playing for coach Shawn Skinner’s program.
Smith still attended the Spartans’ varsity games last fall, after being part of the team during the condensed spring season of his freshman year. He also played golf as a sophomore.
The allure of being an SJ-O football athlete eventually proved too strong for Smith to ignore.
“The environment, and my friends wanted me to come back out,” Smith said of his primary reasons for returning to the Spartans as a junior.
Not because he was going to be Skinner’s starting varsity quarterback this year?
“No, they never told me that,” Smith said. “But my freshman year I played, and I knew Evan (Ingram), the quarterback last year, was graduating. So I knew I might have a good chance to play.”
Smith has done far more than just manage games for SJ-O (4-3), which will attempt to become eligible for the IHSA playoffs on Friday night when it visits Rantoul (0-7) for a 7 p.m. Illini Prairie Conference game at Bill Walsh Field.
He’s helped the Spartans transition from a team most often known for running the ball to one that can comfortably air it out.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Smith has completed 87 of 143 passes — good for 61 percent — for 1,608 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for two scores as SJ-O is averaging more than 36 points across its last four games, including three victories.
“The first couple days of practice, (Skinner) had me running with the first team and told me, ‘It’s probably going to be your team this year, so you need to get ready,’” Smith said. “We know every game from here on out is an elimination game. We’re going to get every team’s best shot, especially Rantoul.”
Smith already was familiar with holding a leadership role for a Spartans athletic program before this football season. He was the Spartans’ starting point guard last winter for coach Kiel Duval’s SJ-O boys’ basketball team.
“Coach Duval and Coach Skinner have both said, ‘You’re pretty much running the team at these positions,’” Smith said. “You’ve got to ... tell people what they’re doing when they don’t know what they’re doing and motivate them when they’re down. ... I get (my duties) down and make sure I know everyone else’s, so I’m putting my team in the best situation possible.”
Smith feels his biggest strength at quarterback is his decision-making, and he said he’s still trying to improve upon the position’s vocal demands.
He wasted no time this football season showing just what sort of leader he could become for the Spartans.
In his first start, Smith completed 11 of 20 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, helping SJ-O to a 21-14 win at Monticello, the Spartans’ first win against the Sages since 2015.
“Our team all came together that game and played a really good game,” Smith said. “A lot of nerves. It gave me a lot of confidence. ... If we play like we did against Monticello, we can beat anyone.”
An injury to senior running back Alex Funk has resulted in junior Justice Wertz becoming the Spartans’ primary running back. Wertz has carried the ball 57 times for 348 yards and six touchdowns, ensuring opposing defenses can’t focus solely on Smith and his receiving targets.
“It’s really helped,” Smith said. “He’s done a really good job, and he really takes pressure off me.”
Speaking of receiving targets, Smith’s two biggest ones are senior Ty Pence and sophomore Coy Taylor.
The 6-6, 200-pound Pence, an Illinois State men’s basketball commit, has hauled in more touchdown passes (eight to seven), but the 5-11, 170-pound Taylor boasts more receiving yardage (917 to 510). Aidan Moberg, a 5-8, 140-pound senior, is a solid third option (11 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown).
The Smith-Pence connection goes beyond the football field, too, because the two are next-door neighbors.
“I feel like we can read each other’s minds about if he’s going to run a route,” Smith said. “Friendship is a really big thing that you need in sports. It gives a lot more chemistry for everything. I feel like I know what he’s doing because I know him so well.”
Pence didn’t decide to come out for football this year until early August. Smith admitted he stayed in Pence’s ear throughout the summer about joining the Spartans’ football team.
“I knew another target like him would be amazing,” Smith said. “He was hesitant, but I just kept talking to him and I guess he eventually listened.”
Pence’s presence certainly helps Smith as a passer. But Skinner believes Smith’s success has plenty more to do with the quarterback’s preparation throughout the year.
“A lot of it goes back to the work he did in June and July,” Skinner said. “We had a good feeling with him coming back out. ... There’s been a couple times this year where I thought the game was fast to him, but not of late. That was more early in the season, at times. We’re extremely pleased with the season he’s having.”