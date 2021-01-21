CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is filling the last spot of his first Illinois football coaching staff with SMU defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Kevin Kane.
The team announced Kane as the Illini's associate head coach and outside linebackers coach on Thursday evening, less than an hour after ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the hire.
“It is a pleasure to name Kevin Kane as the final addition of our coaching staff at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said in a statement. “I’ve seen his career grow, develop and flourish in the coaching profession as an assistant coach as well as a coordinator. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our staff at Illinois."
Kane worked for Bielema at Wisconsin between 2008 and 2010 — the first two years as a graduate assistant and the final season as a defensive quality control coach. That tenure followed a four-year college linebacker career at Kansas, as well as a 2006-07 stint with the Jayhawks as a student assistant.
Kane also has made coaching stops at Northern Illinois (2011-14 and 2016-17), Kansas (2015) and SMU, where he's worked since 2018. Kane has served as the Mustangs' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach each of the last three seasons, helping the program to a 22-13 record in that stretch.
Kane's 2019 defense at SMU ranked first nationally in sacks per game (3.92) and third in tackles for loss per game (8.5).
"I am fired up to get back to Illinois and work with Coach B,” Kane said in a statement. “I’ve previously coached in the state of Illinois and worked for Coach B, and I know we will have success here. ... It’s a great time to be at Illinois, and I’m more than excited to be a part of it.”
Kane becomes the 10th and final assistant coach under Bielema's charge. On the defensive side, that lineup includes coordinator Ryan Walters, line coach Terrance Jamison, linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.
Kane's hire also comes one day after Bielema added his ninth assistant: former Illini receiver/kick returner George McDonald as assistant head coach and receivers coach. It remains to be seen what additional duties Kane and McDonald might handle as associate head coach and assistant head coach, respectively.
Rittenberg noted on Twitter that Kane interviewed to be Northern Illinois' head coach two years ago, adding that he's "on track to become a head coach soon."