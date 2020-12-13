Illinois football coach Lovie Smith on Sunday morning was relieved of his duties following five years at the helm. His final game in charge of the Illini was Saturday's 28-10 loss at No. 15 Northwestern, Illinois' sixth consecutive loss in the rivalry series.
Here's a sampling of the Twitter reaction to Smith's ouster:
THANK YOU to one of the most impressive people I have ever met. Your work and leadership will not be forgotten. You have taught us much, and we will endeavor to carry those lessons forward for the benefit of others. Our FIGHT in the #lLLINI continues. 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/Y9knbO3VbR— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) December 13, 2020
Thank you for everything #ILL pic.twitter.com/sEfncUVvLs— Milo (@_miloeifler) December 13, 2020
All love from me! @LovieSmith pic.twitter.com/Jhh1Mu1ib7— Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) December 13, 2020
Can’t thank Coach @LovieSmith enough for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Great coach, even better man. 🤞— Blake Jeresaty (@Bmjeresaty) December 13, 2020
The time is now, let’s do this right 🖤— Caleb Reams (@SirClutch97) December 13, 2020
This was my 1st time meeting @LovieSmith he is one of the greatest humans I’ve come across. He helped take Kendrick from a boy to a man. From defense to offense too. Lol. Nothing but respect for him. pic.twitter.com/QV0KshQM8a— La Mont Carroll (@BIGsplurger) December 13, 2020
Lovie Smith did an outstanding job of building a foundation for a program that didn’t have one, and helped bring the facilities into the 21st century, but the results on the field were just never good enough.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 13, 2020
I know an intelligent, high character, hard working, all time great Illini, that is quickly climbing the ranks in college coaching... I have his contact info if you need it, just lmk @IlliniFootball #WhosHouse— Reilly O'Toole (@ReillyOT4) December 13, 2020
Bill Cubit fired at 10:56am on a Sunday in 2016.— Trevor Vallese (@TVallese) December 13, 2020
Lovie Smith fired at 10:54am on a Sunday in 2020.
This has no real relevance, but I knew the deja vu I was feeling came from somewhere. pic.twitter.com/67ONr45LXK
Been training QBs privately the last 5 years.. Maybe it’s time to jump into the collegiate world.— Juice Williams (@juicewilliamsqb) December 13, 2020
It didn’t work out, which stinks, but watching Lovie Smith the last five years gave me a new respect and appreciation for the man himself. He represented the school I love with integrity and genuine care for his players’ well-beings and futures. Nothing but good feelings for him.— Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) December 13, 2020