"I'm back."
The same words that Michael Jordan used to announce his return to the NBA on March 18, 1995 sent Illini fans into a fervor on Wednesday when Terrence Shannon Jr. confirmed his plans to return to Champaign for the 2023-24 season.
June 1, 2023
Excited to be back in littyville and play for the best fans in the country , let’s do this !! 🟠🔵🟠🔵— Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) June 1, 2023
The college basketball world was quick to react on Twitter.
Illinois getting Terrence Shannon back.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 1, 2023
Huge for the Illini. https://t.co/thqnQR306x
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. is returning to Illinois next season, per his Twitter page.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2023
Significant Big Ten News.
Huge news for Illinois. Now, if Coleman Hawkins returns, the Illini will be set up for success once again https://t.co/hmC3Ezzo0z— Brian Rauf (@brauf33) June 1, 2023
Happy Illini fans were eager to share their support as well.
We apologize in advance to @StateFarmCenter rims. https://t.co/DV7r0gHokD— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) June 1, 2023
Terrance Shannon Jr. is coming back! Wow. I wasnt expecting that! I thought it was a done deal that he was going to the NBA!! I-L-L— Jake Leopold (@jakeleopold225) June 1, 2023
TERRANCE SHANNON IS BACK🔷🔶— Cubs Carl (BEDARD IS A HAWK) (@cubs__carl) June 1, 2023
Terrance Shannon Jr might be a bigger returning piece for Illinois than Coleman Hawkins is. TSJ was electric last year, but for Illinois to be better than last year, he needs to be the guy to take games over— Matthew Graber (@wx_MatthewG) June 1, 2023