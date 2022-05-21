URBANA — The final set of Friday night’s singles showdown between Oklahoma’s Emma Staker and Texas A&M’s Jeanette Mireles tested the pair’s fitness.
And the control their teammates, coaches and respective fan bases had on their blood pressure.
Because the match between Staker and Mireles didn’t just go three sets. It went three sets with the duo trading long rally after long rally, challenging each other with a flurry of deep forehand shots from baseline to baseline.
Staker prevailed in the end, grinding out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory with cheers of “Boomer, Sooner” echoing inside Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana. That gave Oklahoma the 4-3 victory in the quarterfinals and a spot in Saturday’s NCAA championship semifinals.
“That’s a position I’ve become really comfortable in,” Staker said about clinching the Sooners’ win. “I’ve been in situations where I’ve been the last match on in 3-3 matches, so whenever it came down to the third set I was pretty confident in knowing I was the one who was most prepared for the moment.
“It was definitely super mental, but our conditioning at OU is really good. I’m super confident in my physicality, and I knew that I wasn’t going to let that be one of the reasons I lost a match.”
Oklahoma coach Audra Cohen wasn’t all that surprised her team rallied to beat Texas A&M. Despite winning the doubles point, the Sooners ultimately found themselves having to win both of the final two singles matches to take down the Aggies.
Carmen Corley closed hers out first, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 2 singles against A&M’s Tatiana Makarova — a top-25 player in the country who had lost just twice in 33 matches this season before Friday. Then Staker took care of business at No. 6 singles. It’s what the Sooners have done repeatedly throughout the season.
“We’ve been down in the outs in plenty of matches, and somehow in, these heroic standards, come back and fought things off,” Cohen said. “When we get into singles, we don’t have this dial that’s maybe going to go out there and win every first set on every court. We know that. We stay calm in those situations and allow it to get to that final match. Staker, she’s clinched so many matches in that situation for us.”
Oklahoma will play the winner of Duke-North Carolina State. The Blue Devils held a 3-2 lead late Friday night. Saturday’s other semifinal is set, with No. 1 North Carolina playing No. 4 Texas. The Tar Heels beat Pepperdine 4-3 with Elizabeth Scotty pulling the 6-3, 6-4 upset at No. 2 singles against the Waves’ Shinori Fukuda.
Texas topped Virginia 4-2 after winning the doubles point and sweeping Nos. 3-5 singles. That came after the Cavaliers’ Emma Navarro, the reigning NCAA singles champion and top-ranked player in the country, topped the Longhorns No. 2-ranked Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-0. Charlotte Chavatipon’s win at No. 4 singles sparked Texas’ strong finish to reach the Final Four.
The doubles point was crucial in Oklahoma’s win against Texas A&M. Staker was crucial in that stage of the match, too, teaming with Dana Guzman at No. 3 doubles for a come-from-behind 7-5 victory as the clincher.
“Against Texas A&M in particular, we knew the doubles point would be extremely important,” Cohen said. “We focused on that quite a bit heading into this match. We played our style of aggressive doubles from pretty much start to finish. We handled the pressure moments pretty well.”
Staker still had plenty left in the tank for another comeback in her singles win. Cohen said the back-and-forth third set between Staker and Mireles was “a bazooka against a bazooka.” Neither player dialed back their shots hoping to score a point. They attacked each other instead.
“For a while, we were just rallying forehands crosscourt,” Staker said. “I like to look for my backhand, so I didn’t really get that opportunity much. It really just came down to who was willing to be more aggressive and make changes in their game. At the end, I was the one to do that with the help of Audra.”