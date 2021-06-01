SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oklahoma ended the Illinois men's golf team's season in the national semifinals in 2017.
On Tuesday, the Sooners didn't let Mike Small's program reach that stage, with Oklahoma defeating Illinois 3-2 in a match-play quarterfinal at Grayhawk Golf Club.
The Sooners, who ended up winning a national title in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, advance to play Arizona State in the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon. Oklahoma State and Pepperdine meet in the other national semifinal.
Junior Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the first match on Tuesday to give Illinois an early lead, defeating Patrick Welch 8 & 6.
But Oklahoma won the next two matches to go ahead 2-1 and despite Illinois senior Michael Feagles winning 4 & 3 against Blake Lorenz, the Sooners clinched the match a few minutes later with a 2 & 1 victory by Quade Cummins against the Illini's Tommy Kuhl.