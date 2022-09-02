ST. JOSEPH — Garrett Richardson received a text message from Scott Hamilton last Sunday night.
“Hamilton asked me if I’d be ready to go for next Friday’s game,” Richardson said. “And I said, ‘Yeah.’”
Richardson’s presence was required in Unity football’s starting lineup for Friday’s Illini Prairie Conference road matchup with rival St. Joseph-Ogden.
Senior running back Matt Brown got hurt during Unity’s Week 1 loss at Prairie Central.
Hamilton and the Rockets were turning to a 6-foot, 160-pound sophomore as their new top running back.
“In practice all week, I didn’t know what was up with him. He said he’d be fine and ready to go,” Hamilton said. “I texted him (Thursday) night, and he said he was ready.
“And, I guess by that performance, he was ready.”
Richardson shredded the Spartans’ defense for 239 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries, lifting Unity to a 50-7 rout of SJ-O at Dick Duval Field.
“During practice there was some nerves,” Richardson said, “but Coach Hamilton and Matt Brown got me through it and helped me learn the plays. I just had some nerves and butterflies coming into the game, but otherwise I was fine.”
The Rockets (1-1, 1-1 IPC) plugged in Richardson as if he was a long-established piece of their high-powered offense.
On the game’s first offensive play versus the Spartans (1-1, 1-1), Richardson plunged for a 9-yard gain.
On the third play, he picked up another 18 yards.
On the fourth play, he erupted through SJ-O’s defensive front and cruised into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown jaunt.
In 1 minute and 40 seconds of being a varsity starter, Richardson had compiled three carries for 77 yards and his first varsity touchdown.
“That made me more comfortable,” said Richardson, whose other four touchdown runs went for 4, 60, 27 and 6 yards. “That made me feel good about playing and how I could do with the team. The blocking was good, so it all worked out fine.”
Unity’s offensive line left SJ-O little room for error in trying to haul down Richardson or Rockets senior quarterback Cale Rawdin.
Rawdin tacked on 11 carries for 120 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown sprint that put Unity ahead 42-7 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
The 6-3, 185-pound Rawdin also made plays with his right arm, among them a 34-yard scoring pass to junior Jay Saunders. Rawdin finished with 147 yards passing on eight completions.
“Our offensive line dominated up front,” Hamilton said. “Our kids, they’ve got a lot of character. St. Joe had a big win last week (against Monticello), and our kids just hung in there, and we worked hard all week.”
Not to be outdone, Unity’s defense also made life miserable for coach Shawn Skinner’s Spartans.
SJ-O’s first drive of the night ended after two plays when senior Camdin Mette intercepted a pass by SJ-O junior quarterback Logan Smith.
The Spartans’ next three possessions produced one first down and included a sack by Unity senior Kyus Root that nearly resulted in a turnover.
SJ-O gained a glimmer of momentum with its last drive of the first half, which ended with Smith hitting senior wideout Ty Pence on a 10-yard touchdown toss.
That was as good as it got for the Spartans on offense, with Unity holding a 28-7 halftime lead.
Unity senior Will Cowan intercepted another Smith pass in the second half, senior Haidyn Hendricks logged a quarterback sack and Root nearly recorded his second sack if not for a simultaneous personal-foul penalty.
“We have to learn how to handle success a little bit,” Skinner said. “Try as might to explain to the kids that they can’t let that go to their heads and they’ve got to stay humble, I don’t think we got humbled until (Friday night).”
Sophomore Coy Taylor provided one bright spot for the Spartans beyond the Smith-Pence connection. Taylor hauled in four passes for 37 yards and intercepted a Rawdin pass on defense.
“Not every loss is as bad as it seems, just like last week not every win is as good as it seems,” Skinner said. “There are things that at times were right. We just collectively did not stack enough of those big plays.”
Unity performed that action in spades, with Richardson a key contributor to the cause.
One week after the Rockets left Fairbury on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 34-12 loss, they ensured they’ll feel a lot better going into their home opener next Friday night against Chillicothe IVC at Hicks Field.
“It’s really exciting,” Richardson. “We needed to get the win to make us 1-1, and make them 1-1, too.”