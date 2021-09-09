CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald was running low on wide receivers during one of Illinois’ practices leading into the season opener against Nebraska. The solution? Pull Deuce Spann from the quarterbacks and have him run a few routes.
One speed out route later, Isaiah Williams had seen all he needed to see. Having already made the quarterback-to-wide receiver switch himself, Williams went to Illinois coach Bret Bielema with a request. Let Spann work with the wide receivers a little more. Let him run some 1-on-1s against the defense.
Not that many practices and two games later, Spann trails only Williams when it comes to receiving yards this season. Williams has emerged as quarterback Art Sitkowski’s top target and has 14 catches for 142 yards through two games.
Spann has been targeted considerably fewer times going into Saturday’s 10 a.m. kickoff between the visiting Illini (1-1) and Virginia (1-0).
Three to be exact, which he’s turned into a 45-yard reception and near touchdown (literally six inches short) against Nebraska and a 31-yard touchdown catch against Texas San Antonio.
“It’s almost like surreal how much talent and how much potential he has,” Williams said of Spann. “It’s different for me. I had a whole summer to prepare. Deuce is literally going out there, and that’s just pure God-gifted talented. He hasn’t had many practices at receiver. As he grows and keeps working at receiver, you’re going to see more of it.”
The connection between Williams and Spann has fostered the beginning stages of that growth. Williams got a head start on moving from quarterback — a decision made in the final spring practices. Spann made the move in August.
“It helps ease the anxiety of leaving one position group for another position group and then starting, really, all over,” McDonald said about the importance of Williams and Spann’s relationship. “Their friendship is the biggest thing that helps them, because it gives (Spann) someone that’s been through a little bit of the transition and is still going through it that can help him through some of the rough spots he’s going to have as he tries to navigate that move.”
Spann’s move from quarterback to wide receiver was a simple one. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound redshirt freshman was behind Brandon Peters, Sitkowski, Ryan Johnson and Matt Robinson in the Illinois quarterback room. The Illini coaches still wanted to find a way to get his athleticism on the field.
But it wouldn’t have happened if Spann wasn’t willing to make the move. In that regard, the St. Petersburg, Fla., native’s situation mirrors what Williams went through even more.
“If the player’s not comfortable with it or doesn’t want to do it or isn’t excited about it, it’s not going to happen,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “Like Isaiah, we didn’t push anything there, and now he’s in a very good position. He’s super excited. Deuce just took a little bit longer for him to maybe find a spot and get in there. He could still play quarterback someday, but right now, he’s able to go out there and get on the field and help our team at wide receiver.”
Spann’s speed has been responsible for him getting separation from both the Nebraska and UTSA defenses. His innate athleticism is what allowed him to toe tap the catch against the Cornhuskers — barely staying in bounds just shy of the end zone — and helped him adjust to haul in an underthrown ball from Sitkowski at the goal line against the Roadrunners.
“That just shows his natural ability in terms of his ball skills and athleticism,” McDonald said. “The more he grows in the position, I think you’ll see him doing things like that just because he’s a really good athlete. He still has to go through the transition of learning how to be a receiver, but his raw ability is very dynamic.”
Williams has stressed to Spann the importance of spending extra time with McDonald to refine his skills as a receiver and learn more about how the position fits in Petersen’s scheme.
“Now that he’s switched, I just tell him keep pushing and keep getting better every single day,” Williams said. “Other guys have years on us, so keep focusing on the little things.”
Petersen, at both this point of the season and Spann’s transition to a new position, is trying to find the balance between getting him on the field more and doing so where he’ll be in a place he can help the team. Still, the Illini coordinator admits Spann’s role has to increase every week given he’s turned into a difference-maker already.
“Deuce is super fired up, and we’re fired up about Deuce,” Petersen said. “We love where he’s at right now. We’ve just got to keep pushing Deuce — and he’s pushing himself — to get where he knows more and more of our offense so he can be in there more often. The more we’ve got him in the football game, the better off we are. He’s a long, athletic, extremely fast person. That’s what you want.”