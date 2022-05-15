ST. JOSEPH — Inspiration doesn’t always need to be derived from a successful or overwhelmingly positive experience.
Just ask Tyler Altenbaumer.
Now a St. Joseph-Ogden senior pitcher and third baseman, a younger Altenbaumer traveled to Peoria’s Dozer Park in early June 2016.
He watched a Spartans baseball team led by Josh Haley earn the program its first-ever state semifinals berth. Altenbaumer witnessed SJ-O defeat Murphysboro 12-5 to qualify for the state final. And then he saw the Spartans fall short in an agonizing championship outcome, with Reed-Custer posting a 7-6 victory in eight innings.
“We’re always good, so you hear about St. Joe teams at such a young age. You always grow up wanting to be part of that,” Altenbaumer said. “I was at the state championship game when they were (there) in 2016, and I saw us get walked off.
“I’ve always wanted to be in that spot and contribute, and hopefully be on the winning side of that game.”
That goal appears obtainable in 2022.
Altenbaumer is a key contributor for Haley’s 11th SJ-O team, which held a 28-2 record and a 20-game win streak entering Friday’s Illini Prairie Conference game at rival Unity (25-3).
Featuring different components than in 2016 — or in 2017, when Haley oversaw another 2A state runner-up finish from the Spartans’ dugout — SJ-O is once again a legitimate contender for an IHSA state championship.
“Kids always seem to rise to the expectation every year,” Haley said. “This is year 11. Nothing’s changed. The names change and the faces change. But the goals, they don’t change. And the results don’t change. I give the kids a lot of credit.”
That 2016 SJ-O team concluded its storybook run with 35 wins. It’s a total this spring’s Spartans will need to surpass if they want to give their school its first baseball state crown.
And they’re not afraid to discuss the matter before the postseason arrives next week.
“It’s something that me and my friends have talked about all school year,” senior second baseman/pitcher Griffin Roesch said. “Sometimes at night, I can’t sleep because I’m thinking we have the chance to win state. It’s something that, since I’ve been a little kid, has been on my mind.”
SJ-O established a program record during Wednesday’s 7-2 victory versus Mt. Zion.
With their third run of the nonconference home game, the Spartans surpassed their previous high mark for runs in a single season with No. 311.
Even that isn’t generating much celebration during team practices.
Securing a No. 1 seed in the 2A postseason creates a little more buzz, but not as much as the feat would at many other schools.
“It’s nice to know that we have accomplished so many great things,” said Andrew Beyers, a senior who can play third base, left field or right field. “But our big goal is obviously making a deep postseason run.”
Don’t take this to mean Haley’s boys are uptight and worried about their eventual playoff fate. There’s merely a method to how they approach their self-created lofty expectations.
“We mix it really well,” Beyers said. “Once we step on the field, we’re really serious. But also just the energy we bring is a really big part of us.”
“We bond a lot together. We all know each other very well,” senior center fielder and pitcher Hayden Brazelton added. “But then, once we get to a game, we’re all serious. We don’t like to lose.”
SJ-O hasn’t done much of that between its March 15 season opener against Armstrong-Potomac and Thursday’s game versus Mattoon.
One of the Spartans’ two defeats in that stretch came to IPC opponent Bloomington Central Catholic in a wild game, with the Saints prevailing 14-10 on April 4.
The other loss in its first 30 games happened on March 18, in SJ-O’s last of three games in Edwardsville’s PBR Invitational. Quality wins over Father McGivney and Belleville Althoff were followed by a 10-6 setback against Coal City, a No. 2 seed in the 2A playoffs.
“We played three games in 24 hours, so we threw 10 pitchers,” Haley said. “That proved that it doesn’t matter who you are on the field, who’s pitching. We have a chance to win the game. ... That was good preparation.”
Altenbaumer agrees with his coach.
“How we responded to that just shows that we’re legit and we can make a run,” he said, “and that this isn’t just a top-notch team. It’s one of the best teams in the state.”
It’s difficult to decide which part of the Spartans’ collective game should be spotlighted first when breaking down their excellence.
Maybe it’s the record-setting offense.
After all, five starters were hitting .375 or better before Friday’s game at Unity: Brazelton (.535), junior first baseman Adam Price (.484, one home run, 44 RBI, 15 doubles), junior designated hitter Taylor Voorhees (.422, one home run, 33 RBI), sophomore shortstop Luke Landrus (.389, one home run, 30 RBI) and Altenbaumer (.383, one home run, 35 RBI).
Another two starters in Roesch (.356, one home run, 27 RBI) and junior right fielder Connor Hale (.342, one home run, 17 RBI) boast high batting averages, while Beyers (.287, 20 RBI, 35 runs scored, 13 stolen bases) and senior catcher Coby Miller (.254, three home runs, 25 RBI, .451 on-base percentage) have also contributed significant hits at times.
“Anybody steps up to the plate,” Beyers said, “we’re confident they can get on base and get a hit for us.”
The Spartans carried a team batting average of .383 prior to their trip to Tolono on Friday, with 14 home runs spread across the lineup.
“It’s one through nine can put the ball out of the ballpark,” Roesch said. “We really are just really good at hitting, and I’ve never seen anything like it before.”
Brazelton in particular is having a hitting campaign to remember.
The Spartans’ leadoff hitter, along with his impressive .535 average, had four home runs, 35 RBI, 59 runs scored, 12 doubles, four triples and 24 stolen bases, through his first 30 games. He also had walked 18 times and been hit by seven pitches for an absurd .624 on-base percentage to go with only nine strikeouts in 99 at-bats.
What’s the key to his success?
“Just keeping my head down on the ball and waiting for a good pitch to hit,” Brazelton said. “It’s a team full of leaders. It just depends on the situation. ... We all kind of step up. It’s not one person stepping up at a time. We all play a part in the game.”
Haley knows that to be true.
“Up and down the lineup, it doesn’t matter. We don’t have a drop-off after a guy,” he said. “After every game (opponents say), ‘You’re just tough outs.’ Everybody’s a tough out in our lineup. ... We run the bases really hard. We don’t miss balls as they come in the zone. We barrel up baseballs.”
SJ-O’s pitching cannot be overlooked, either.
Altenbaumer is the staff ace. The right-hander and Southwestern Illinois College commit is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick who, before Friday, had compiled a 9-0 record with a 0.87 earned run average. He had struck out 77 and walked only nine in 48 1/3 innings.
“I feel like I’ve done good. I’ve had a couple games get away, but for the most part, I’m pretty happy about it,” Altenbaumer said. “As long as I continue to improve and feel better about myself going into the future ... I’ll feel good. As long as we win.”
Sophomore righty Caleb Ochs and left-hander Brazelton both could be considered SJ-O’s No. 2 pitching option.
Ochs had compiled a 6-0 record, 1.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts over his first 35 2/3 innings this season. Brazelton had amassed a 6-0 ledger, 0.82 ERA and 68 strikeouts in his first 34 innings of work.
Hale (3-0, 2.57 ERA), senior lefty Avian Gerdes (2-0, 3.13 ERA) and junior lefty Jack Robertson (1-0, 3.60 ERA) are other options Haley can go with on the mound.
“We knew we had a lot of returners and a lot of younger guys who haven’t had any experience at this level,” Altenbaumer said of the pitching staff. “But they came in right away and showed they could throw strikes. And, on this team, if you can throw strikes, you can be successful with the guys you have behind you.”
Following Friday’s game with Unity, the Spartans had a doubleheader with Salt Fork on Saturday. They conclude their regular-season schedule with a bonus game this coming Monday versus Prairie Central.
Then they open the playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against either ninth-seeded Iroquois West or 10th-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinal.
This is part of the Decatur Sectional that will be played at Workman Baseball Family Field on the Millikin University campus, which includes Eureka as a fellow No. 1 seed. IPC opponents Unity, Pontiac and Monticello also are involved with top-three seeds.
Should SJ-O get through the rigors of regional and sectional action, it’s likely either Shelbyville or Maroa-Forsyth will await in a super-sectional on Memorial Day in Springfield. Prior to Friday, their records were 26-2 and 24-1, respectively.
“Our goals are to be a top-four seed in the regional and to compete with energy and effort every day, and to put ourselves in position to win the big trophy up at Peoria,” Haley said. “We’re taking everybody’s best shot. We have a competitive schedule. So you just play that day, and then you worry about the next day.”
With all of this on the table, there’s just one question left to ask.
Can the Spartans actually win a state championship?
“Yeah,” Brazelton said with a smile.
“Yes,” Beyers added, “we can.”
“One-hundred percent, yes,” Roesch tacked on.
“Yeah,” Altenbaumer finished. “Just like every year, we always have a chance to win a state championship.”