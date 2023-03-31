CHAMPAIGN — Offense came early — and often — for the St. Joseph Ogden baseball team in its 16-2 win against St. Thomas More on Thursday afternoon at Stewart Field.
The visiting Spartans (5-3) gained a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Maddux Carter, who was promptly driven in by Nolan Earley’s two-run home run that went over the left field wall.
It was a sign of good things to come for the Spartans.
“We’ve been a little slow out of the gate offensively at the start of the year,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “I thought (Thursday) we really had some good at-bats early in the game and then that just carried on through, up and down the lineup where guys found the barrel, got in hitters’ counts and put some damage together.”
Caleb Ochs turned in 4 2/3 innings of solid work on the mound for the Spartans to key the Illini Prairie Conference triumph, compiling eight strikeouts while allowing no walks.
He had plenty of backing in the form of the Spartans’ 17 hits as SJ-O added four runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings and five runs in the seventh.
A stiff breeze blowing out to left field didn’t hurt.
“Actually, (Thursday) was probably the nicest day we’ve played on the field in a while,” Haley said. “When you play in bad conditions, it makes days like (Thursday) feel better. We always put those guys in those circumstances, (so) I don’t think the elements really bothered us too much.”
Earley’s big fly was the first of two home runs the Spartans would hit. Coy Taylor legged out one of the inside-the-park variety in the fourth inning.
“I was just looking fastball and I ended up getting it,” Earley said. “I put a good barrel on it.”
STM (3-2) collected its first hit in the first inning when Cooper Hannagan reached base with a single, but the Sabers didn’t have another baserunner until Wilson Kirby and Jimmy Henderson added hits in the fourth inning.
Ochs worked out of that jam by retiring Henderson on a fielder’s choice and forcing Dalton Carmien to ground out to shortstop.
“The mentality was just, still throw strikes,” Ochs said. “Just try and get outs anyway (you can), put the ball over the plate, make them hit the ball, have trust and faith in my fielders, which I do, (and) have them make plays out there.”
The Spartans took advantage of a pair of errors made by the Sabers and saw the ball well throughout the game, with Carter, Earley, Tanner Jacob, Luke Landrus, Adam Price and Coy Taylor each collecting multiple hits.
It briefly appeared as though SJ-O was going to emerge with an early victory after it pulled ahead to an 11-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
A two-out STM rally in the bottom half of the frame included three hits and runs from Ryan Hendrickson and Matt DeLorenzo to keep hope alive for a few more innings.
“I saw a little bit of life in the dugout after the fifth inning, (but) we just came out with no energy, about as flat as you can come out,” STM coach Mike Alves said. “This is not the baseball we play, but it was (Thursday).”
Ochs was replaced by Taylor — who went the rest of the way — at that point, while the Sabers pulled starter Cole Kemper after 3 2/3 innings of work. Daniel Suits, Hannagan and Joe Clavey also took the bump for STM.
Conversely, Haley was able to get creative with his lineup in the late stages of the game. Reserves Jared Altenbaumer, Jack Robertson, Garrett Denhart and Will Haley each notched at-bats during the course of the game.
“We’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries and so we’ve asked different guys to step up,” Haley said.
“One thing we’ve talked about the last two weeks is we need everybody and it’s been that way, where everybody, probably the last few games where we’ve played, the whole roster has been in the game. That’s kind of our model. You better be ready to go.”