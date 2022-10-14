RANTOUL — Shawn Skinner’s St. Joseph-Ogden football team didn’t necessarily need an excuse to rush the proceedings of Friday night’s Illini Conference game with Rantoul on the Eagles’ Bill Walsh Field.
It makes sense that the Spartans would want to quickly take care of their latest opponent and thereby earn a fifth win on the season, becoming eligible for the IHSA playoffs in the process.
Even so, SJ-O received an added piece of motivation.
A torrential downpour of rain that lasted the entire second half. Luckily for the Spartans, they induced a running clock that ran just as long amid a 57-14 victory past Rantoul.
“It’s the first step in what we’re trying to do,” said Skinner, under whom SJ-O (5-3, 4-3 Illini Prairie) has qualified for the postseason in five of six possible years. “We challenged our kids to be serious this week, have the right attitude. We told them, ‘If they did that, good things were going to happen to them.’”
The Spartans recovered an onside kick to start Friday’s action versus the Eagles (0-8, 0-7) and then needed just six plays — all runs — to reach the end zone.
Senior Tyler Burch surged for a 10-yard scoring run to cap that possession and kickstart an SJ-O offense that remained in gear for the rest of the first half. Burch added a 15-yard touchdown rush on his squad’s second drive.
“Injuries and natural season attrition has led to Tyler having to do some things that we never prepared for him to do,” Skinner said. “Tyler’s a captain because he’ll do whatever the team needs him to do.”
Despite a fierce wind blowing vertically across the field all night long, the Spartans weren’t afraid to unleash junior quarterback Logan Smith upon Rantoul’s defense.
Smith threw one touchdown pass apiece to sophomore Coy Taylor and seniors Ty Pence and Aidan Moberg, and the playcaller also ran into the end zone from 9 yards out as SJ-O crafted a 50-0 lead by halftime.
“We played basketball together. He’s my point guard,” Taylor said of Smith. “We’ve built connections all throughout everything. He’s been putting me in good positions by delivering good balls.”
Taylor and Pence have established themselves as Smith’s favorite receiving options this season.
Pence is Smith’s next-door neighbor and was the Spartans’ leading pass catcher as a freshman before stepping away from the football program, but Taylor has proven more than capable of stepping up in the receiving game.
“There’s a lot of people who want to focus on Ty, and there’s usually open areas for me out there to make plays,” the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Taylor said. “I’m just doing what I can.”
What Taylor could do Friday also included intercepting a pass from Eagles senior quarterback Zeus Brundage in the red zone and returning it about 90 yards for a first-quarter touchdown from the safety position.
“A coach from the sideline told me to watch out for the slant,” Taylor said of his first defensive touchdown. “I read it and just went for it.”
“He’s a big-time player,” Skinner added. “He’s a good athlete, and he’s a hell of a competitor. Those are good things.”
Junior Justice Wertz capped SJ-O’s scoring with a 53-yard run early in the third quarter, extending the Spartans’ advantage to 57-0.
The Spartans now have the chance to guarantee a playoff berth this coming Friday, when they host Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-3) at Dick Duval Field.
“It’s a real important game,” Taylor said. “We want to go into the playoffs with a big win.”
For coach Scott Quinlan’s Eagles, most of their fun came early and late in the evening.
Rantoul celebrated senior night before the opening kickoff, recognizing 13 football athletes and several other band, color guard and cheer members.
Then the Eagles produced the final 14 points of this matchup.
Senior running back Jase Hoyt reached the end zone for the first time this season on an 11-yard rush in the third quarter.
“That kid’s worked so hard. … Everybody loves that kid,” Quinlan said. “It was one of our goals in the second half, to get him into the end zone.”
Brundage later provided a 2-yard touchdown plunge, which was followed by a Hoyt two-point conversion run.
“He’s come a long way this year, being his first year starting,” Quinlan said of Brundage. “I saw a picture of that kid last summer, and he’s not even the same kid.”
The Eagles huddled near midfield after the fourth-quarter clock reached all zeroes. Even in continued driving rain, they took the time to hoist the 5-5, 120-pound Hoyt into the air and cheer for him to end the night on a positive note.
“That’s the culture we’re trying to build,” Quinlan said. “We’ve got a bunch of kids that love playing football. It’s a family. … These kids don’t care about the record; they care about each other. They know the wins are going to come.”