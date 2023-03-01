HERSCHER — The St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team found itself in a tale of two halves at Herscher High School on Tuesday night.
But there was no storybook ending for the second-seeded Spartans, who couldn’t get things going on offense in the second half of a 55-40 Class 2A sectional semifinal loss to top-seeded Pontiac.
“They were better than us (Tuesday night),” SJ-O head coach Kiel Duval said.
“They knocked down some shots in key situations and it felt like we just couldn’t find a way to get the ball in the hole. Whether it was from the free-throw line or from outside, they took advantage of our mistakes and credit goes to them, they played better.”
It didn’t always look like the renewal of an Illini Prairie Conference matchup the Indians hosted and won 75-61 on Jan. 13 would yield another Pontiac victory.
Logan Barnett opened the scoring for Pontiac with a bucket in the low post 30 seconds into the game, but Ty Pence orchestrated an 8-0 SJ-O run over the next three minutes to lift the Spartans (27-5) to an early 8-2 advantage.
The Illinois State signee impacted the run with more than just a three-point play that put the Spartans on the board a minute into the game. He also assisted on a Tanner Jacob three-pointer that sent the team’s maroon-clad student section into a frenzy with 5:27 left in the quarter.
“We got them down in the first half, but they really stayed together and just pushed through,” Pence said. “We weren’t able to hit shots and step up to the next level, so obviously getting a loss like that, it hurts.”
Jacob’s make was the last three-pointer the Spartans connected on until midway through the fourth quarter.
It was also the last make from either side until Pontiac’s Michael Kuska hit a three-pointer with 40 seconds left in the first half that gave the Indians a 19-16 lead, their first since Barnett’s game-opening basket.
“I think our defense kept us in the game,” Pontiac coach Matt Kelley said. “We didn’t let them go on a big run to stretch it, so we were able to hang around.”
“This team, we believe that we’re always going to make a run at some point. If we just hang around, we’re going to make a run and I think that’s just the confidence that we have in each other.”
The first half was won in the paint as Barnett notched eight points down low within the first 16 minutes.
He didn’t score again, leaving the door open for a balanced offensive approach that was paced by teammates Kerr Bauman (15 points), Henry Brummel (13 points) and Riley Weber (12 points).
“We have (Barnett’s) inside force and when the shots aren’t falling, we tell our guys, ‘Get an inside touch or two and let him go to work,’” Kelley said. “Then the outside shots will open up even more. We thought we had a size advantage down there as far as post ability and we wanted to attack that a little bit.”
Pontiac finished the third quarter with a 14-8 scoring edge thanks to three field goals from Bauman, including a three-pointer in the left corner that put the Indians ahead 33-24 with 1:39 left in the segment.
SJ-O’s comeback effort fell short in the waning stages of the fourth quarter despite the best efforts of Jacob, who capitalized on an offensive rebound after a Pence miss and buried a three-pointer with 3:15 left in the frame.
“I was tasked with guarding one of their better players (in Weber),” Jacob said. “My goal was just trying to shut him down as best I could. I feel like I did a pretty good job, and I just had to hit some big threes when they came to me, so I tried my best.”
Yet the Spartans — who trailed 41-34 at that moment — just couldn’t get over the hump. Pence paced the team with 19 points, Jacob added eight points and Logan Smith chipped in with seven points.
Pontiac will face the winner of Wednesday’s sectional semifinal between top-seeded Prairie Central and third-seeded Bishop McNamara on Friday night at Herscher, while the Spartans are left to reflect on a season that yielded the program’s most wins since a 29-5 campaign in 2012-13.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Pence said. “I love these guys so much, they’ll be my brothers for life and I can’t even describe what all the coaches have done for me. I’m proud to be a Spartan.”