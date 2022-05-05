ST. JOSEPH — Randy Wolken Field has proven inhospitable to visiting softball teams through the years.
St. Joseph-Ogden’s extended history of success is plastered across the outfield fence, displaying all of the Spartans’ IHSA accomplishments dating back to 1982.
Including a 2006 Class A state championship, five other state tournament appearances, 13 sectional titles, 36 regional victories and a state record 1,044 wins by Wolken, who coached the Spartans from 1980-2018.
Rival programs know they’ll need to work especially hard to earn a victory at the facility, which sits a short walk away from the high school gymnasium.
“I remember back in the early 2000s, coaching with Coach Wolken, teams were beat when they got off the bus,” said Larry Sparks, the man who succeeded Wolken in 2018 and has been SJ-O’s coach ever since. “I still think they get off the bus knowing they’re going to get the St. Joe-Ogden Spartans that day. ... It’s still a revered program.”
The difference in 2022 is those opponents aren’t exiting a bus on SJ-O’s campus.
A severe flooding issue at Randy Wolken Field has rendered the layout unplayable this season. The Spartans instead are contesting home games at the field behind St. Joseph Grade School, at one of the St. Joseph Community Park fields or at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
“I heard about it when the season first started. I figured it was something small that would be fixed up ... and it wouldn’t be a big deal,” Spartans senior Kelsey Martlage said. “Then we went out to practice and saw a huge puddle. It was taking over all of left field at that point.
“That’s when I realized it might be longer that we wouldn’t play on our field.”
Sparks said a house used to sit in what is now left-center field. A meter pit — which is a vault intended to protect a home from wet weather — was left behind underground after the house’s demolition.
“There was an old meter pit of some sort that was leaking, so they had to dig it up and fix it,” Sparks said. “They came back the next day, and it was still flooded. There ended up being some more leaks in the line going back toward the outfield fence. It’s currently probably a 30-by-35 foot area.
“With all the rain we’ve got, it’s basically a sunken area.”
About three weeks ago, the decision was made to not have any games or practices on the field the rest of the season.
“It’s kind of sad being your senior year and not being able to play on your home field,” said Martlage, a four-year contributor with the program. “But at least we’re still able to play. It makes it feel like every game is an away game. It doesn’t feel like we have any home games this season.”
SJ-O parents have worked to alter that vibe.
The Spartans hosted Mahomet-Seymour last Thursday at the field behind St. Joseph Grade School, with the Bulldogs recording a 1-0 victory in a pitchers’ duel.
A trailer was brought in to serve as a concession stand, and a pair of parents sat at a table behind home plate to announce batters’ names and play each Spartan’s walk-up music.
“It’s great we can still have a season and still have home games without being at the school,” Martlage said. “The parents want us to have a great season, so they’ve put in so much work.”
SJ-O is 19-8-1 on the spring. Within its 10-4 home record, the losses are to quality foes in Bloomington Central Catholic, Pontiac, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Mahomet-Seymour.
“They’ve actually handled it pretty well,” Sparks said. “Would we like to be (at Randy Wolken Field)? Yes, we would. We have a batting cage right next to our field. There’s close proximity to the school. We have storage equipment right there.
“Moving around day-to-day makes it almost kind of seemingly liquid. ... It’s helped us a ton on the road because every field is our field, because we don’t have one.”
When the Spartans can’t practice at one of their in-town outdoor fields, they’ll head into their gymnasium or stop by one of a couple local sheds that are outfitted for workouts.
“It’s not the easiest thing,” Sparks said, “but the St. Joe area as a whole really is all about their softball and baseball.”
Martlage said the change in scenery for home games has led to some surprising moments. Such as when the team competed on a community park field one day and was reminded by Sparks that the outfield fence resides farther from home plate than at Randy Wolken Field.
“The wind was blowing toward home plate, so Coach Sparks said, ‘There’s not going to be many home runs,’” Martlage said. “We still had two people hit it over the fence. It was cool to see that, although we don’t have Randy Wolken Field, people are still doing great.”
SJ-O hopes to continue playing well in the Class 2A postseason, which will include the Spartans hosting a regional between May 16 and May 21.
Sparks said he anticipates those games will happen at the grade school.
St. Joseph-Ogden boasts a No. 3 seed and will begin its playoff run on May 17, in a 6:30 p.m. regional semifinal versus seventh-seeded Paris.
Effingham St. Anthony also is in the Spartans’ regional. The top-seeded Bulldogs earned the 2021 Class 1A state runner-up trophy.
Martlage hopes SJ-O’s home away from home can give the Spartans an edge.
“We have the home-team advantage,” Martlage said, “but not exactly.”