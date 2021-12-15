DANVILLE — Kiel Duval realized exactly what his St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball players were getting themselves into on Tuesday night.
The Spartans’ opponent, Durrell Robinson’s Danville club, thrives on high-pressure defense all the way up the court.
So Duval got creative during SJ-O’s game preparation.
“We put six guys on the floor to try to simulate (Danville’s) press,” Duval said. “It actually gave us a great look, and I thought our guards handled it really well.”
Four different Spartans finished in double figures scoring as they defeated the Vikings 77-60 and picked up their third road victory in their last three games.
“We ended up getting an easy look by breaking their press and getting something near the basket,” Duval said. “We didn’t have to shoot a ton of outside shots. Our guards made some good passes down the stretch.”
Senior Evan Ingram was the primary beneficiary for SJ-O (8-0), bucketing 25 points to go with 18 points from junior Ty Pence, 15 points from sophomore Logan Smith and 13 points from senior Andrew Beyers.
On top of the strong dual atmosphere created by fans of the Spartans and
Vikings (5-2) amid an intriguing small-school-versus-big-school matchup, there was an added vibe surrounding the game before it even began.
Multiple Division I men’s basketball coaches, including Illinois’ Brad Underwood, were in attendance at Danville’s gymnasium to see Pence in person.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard/forward was operating at the 2 and 3 positions on Tuesday.
“Obviously there was a buzz because there are college coaches there,” Duval said. “But our kids were more ready to play because they knew they were going to play a good 3A basketball team.”
The Vikings’ offense was paced by senior Martez Rhodes (22 points), freshman JaVaughn Robinson (16 points) and senior Jayvin Miles (10 points).
“Credit to (the Spartans). They’re a good, experienced team,” Durrell Robinson said. “Their experience showed any time we made a run. Those guys stayed calm and handled whatever runs we threw at them.”
The elder Robinson felt his Danville athletes were a bit thrown off by everything surrounding this contest.
“Some of our guys were trying too hard,” he said. “It was our first home game, which I was scared of. Some guys had added pressure because their friends and family were here. ... We missed a ton of layups.”
Duval called JaVaughn Robinson and Rhodes “studs.” But SJ-O was able to do enough right to overcome that label and anything else the Vikings threw at the Spartans.
“We played really well on the defensive end at times and got big rebounds when we needed them,” Duval said, “... and that’s why we were able to make runs.”