CHAMPAIGN — St. Joseph-Ogden isn’t a member of the Big 12 Conference.
The first week of coach Josh Haley’s baseball schedule just makes it appear that way.
Actual Big 12 programs probably are growing increasingly relieved the Spartans reside in the Illini Prairie Conference.
SJ-O picked up its third victory against a Big 12 opponent in four days on Thursday evening, defeating host Champaign Central 9-0 at Spalding Park in the Maroons’ season opener.
“We want to play good competition off the bat. We knew we had a quality team,” Haley said. “It was nice to see a lot of pitching from those teams all week, but then also it gives our pitchers a chance to pitch against good clubs.”
The Spartans (3-0) dispatched Centennial 9-5 on Monday and Danville 17-1 on Wednesday, with both games happening on SJ-O’s home field.
Hitting the road didn’t change the script for Haley’s team, which tallied seven of its runs in the first two innings versus the Maroons (0-1) and rode a strong pitching performance from junior Tyler Altenbaumer for most of the nonconference game.
“The run support was big because I just went out there to throw strikes,” said Altenbaumer, who tossed six innings of four-hit ball, striking out eight and carrying a perfect game into the fourth inning. “They didn’t seem to catch up to my fastball (Thursday), so that was my most confident pitch.”
Altenbaumer was making his first varsity start on the mound. That should be a familiar refrain for teams statewide this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the previous IHSA season. Haley said he has just three players on his roster who boasted past varsity experience coming into the season. Central coach John Staab said he is utilizing only one such athlete.
“This is a group that’s played in big games in junior high, so their goals and aspirations are like every other club,” Haley said. “They want to play on the last day of the season, and they were fortunate enough to have that opportunity this year with a scheduled state series.”
The Spartans jumped all over Maroons senior starter Ben Dickerson, who struggled with his command and issued five walks in 2 2/3 innings.
Junior leadoff hitter Hayden Brazelton dealt the biggest blow, with the center fielder smashing a three-run double to right-center in the second inning. Sophomore second baseman Ty Pence doubled home a run in the first and sacrificed in another run in the second as SJ-O crafted a 7-0 lead before Central’s fourth at-bat.
Senior pinch-hitter Isaiah Immke doubled in an additional two runs in the seventh.
“Brazelton kind of set the tone for the game,” Haley said. “When you’re just up there for ... (a) 10-, 12-pitch at-bat (to open the game) you know you’re going to be relentless.”
Altenbaumer made the big advantage stick for SJ-O. Only Maroons junior shortstop Jake Munroe could solve Altenbaumer, slashing a pair of singles before being stranded both times.
“I knew what I was capable of,” Altenbaumer said. “I knew coming in that this team is stacked, so I had to perform and work in the offseason harder than ever to make sure I had a spot.”
Central’s pitching settled in after the Spartans’ early success. Dickerson retired the final four batters he faced, and junior Will O’Gorman threw 2 1/3 hitless innings, striking out five. Sophomore Owen Hobbs nearly pitched two scoreless frames himself before Immke’s two-out hit.
“Really encouraged by Will O’Gorman. He threw some good innings, and up until the last couple hitters there Owen Hobbs threw well, too,” Staab said. “We didn’t have too much of a margin for error, and I think we walked five or six guys. I would imagine most of them scored (four did). You can’t do that against good teams.”
The Maroons’ Spalding Field facility featured new on-deck mats bearing “DA1” in white block lettering. It’s a tribute to 2020 Central graduate Drew Adams, who died last May in a boating accident.
“It’s a reminder to our guys as they’re on deck, never take things for granted,” Staab said. “Just keeping Drew part of the program.”