CHAMPAIGN — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is putting the rest of the Big Ten on notice.
The 2020-21 season might be one of transition for the Spartans in a post-Cassius Winston world, but Izzo is reloading in a big way.
Tuesday’s commitment from Rolling Meadows standout Max Christie gives Michigan State a rather impressive Class of 2021 backcourt.
Christie is a consensus five-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 12 in the class. The top player in Illinois in the Class of 2021 will team up with four-star Detroit native Pierre Brooks, who committed to the Spartans in April.
“It just felt like it was place I was needed and a place I wanted to go to,” Christie told FOX Sports’ Andy Katz. “When I took my official visit back at the beginning of the year, it was just that gut feeling that I felt it was right for me to go there and experience the college life. I think Coach Izzo, his staff and all my teammates there can push me to be the person I want to be not only on, but off the court.”
Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class could be even stronger. The Spartans secured a commitment from Class of 2022 forward Emoni Bates on June 29. The Ypsilanti, Mich., native is the runaway No. 1 player in the 2022 class and has been favorably compared to both LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Bates could also reclassify to the 2021 class. If he does, Michigan State would have two of its top five recruits of the modern era (since 2003) in the class. Bates at No. 1, Christie at No. 5 and Shannon Brown, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges sandwiched in between.
Christie committed to Michigan State — the only school he took an official visit to — from what he called a top five that also included Villanova, Virginia, Purdue and Ohio State.
Illinois also recruited the Rolling Meadows native, who was named a News-Gazette All-State First Team selection the past two seasons, and offered him after his freshman season. Christie averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 2019-20 after putting up 25.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists, two steals and two blocks per game as a sophomore.