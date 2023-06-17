ST. JOSEPH — Justin Franzen couldn’t help to reminisce Wednesday morning while standing in the largely unoccupied parking lot outside St. Joseph-Ogden High School’s gymnasium.
The Spartans’ athletic director gazed out to the north and west, at a swath of land that has changed significantly in appearance since May 8.
“The old football field ... the old softball field, just so many iconic games. So many fantastic coaches, fantastic players, great programs,” Franzen said. “It is tough to see the old go, and here comes the new. But we are very excited, just moving forward.”
SJ-O’s outdoor athletic facilities are receiving significant renovations between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. These follow already completed indoor renovations and create a cumulative package costing in the neighborhood of $10 million, Franzen told The News-Gazette.
“It’s been in the works for a while,” Franzen said. “It’s exciting to watch the progress every day. ... Give it a month or two, and we’ll start seeing a ton of progress — as we already have.”
The Spartans are receiving a new all-turf football/soccer playing surface at Dick Duval Field, which will be surrounded by a new all-weather, maroon-colored track. The former allows SJ-O’s co-ed soccer program to move its home matches from St. Joseph Community Sports Complex to the school’s campus now.
The school’s softball setup, Randy Wolken Field, will become all-turf, as well. It also is moving west to a spot previously occupied by the Spartans’ on-campus baseball field. The lighting posts that surrounded the old softball field will be taken down and not moved to or replicated at the new field.
The SJ-O baseball program began playing at its new Meier Field facility, just outside of St. Joseph and directly alongside Route 150, in 2022.
Other outdoor components of the renovation package are a new parking lot — constructed between North Main Street and the current lot outside SJ-O’s gymnasium — as well as the creation of a natural-grass football/soccer practice field situated where Randy Wolken Field previously existed. The SJ-O track and field’s long jump/triple jump pits will move from within Dick Duval Field to a spot near the new football/soccer practice field. The track and field program’s high jump pit also will shift from outside Dick Duval Field’s west end zone to outside its east end zone.
The new parking lot’s existence will eliminate the need for football game parking on the natural-grass area in which shot put and discus competitions occur.
“There’s a lot of bonds that were set aside to make all of this work,” Franzen said. “That’s where a majority (of funding) came from.”
No changes are being made to Dick Duval Field’s home or visiting bleachers, nor to its concession stand, restrooms or lighting. Same goes for the scoreboards at Dick Duval Field and Randy Wolken Field, beyond moving the latter to a spot within the new field’s confines.
Missouri-based Byrne & Jones Construction is handling all of the outdoor renovations. The same company constructed Meier Field in the past and has done or is doing similar work at athletic facilities in Tolono, Rantoul, Westville and Bismarck.
“They do just a fantastic job,” Franzen said. “They come very highly recommended.”
Water drainage improvements will be made in the collective space during these renovations. Franzen said excess dirt generated by the old football field’s removal was shifted to Randy Wolken Field’s new home, which Franzen described as “a lower area” back when baseball was played there.
SJ-O football coach Shawn Skinner said his players are excited about the changes happening at Dick Duval Field.
“I’m old enough to remember when ‘turf’ was a dirty word. ... It really is a technological advancement that we’ve been able to make turf fields that are nowhere near as harmful, as harsh on the body as they used to be,” Skinner said. “Not that they need an incentive, but you can feel (the athletes’) energy and their excitement because of it.”
Franzen said SJ-O officials hope Dick Duval Field’s football/soccer playing surface is ready to go for each team’s 2023 varsity home opener. SJ-O soccer is scheduled to host Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran on Aug. 22, and Spartans football is slated to host Monticello on Aug. 25.
“Weather’s going to play a huge role,” Franzen said. “We do have Plan B, Plan C and Plan D in place, just in case, and it’s great to have all those options.”
SJ-O’s soccer matches and its junior varsity and freshman football games would be moved to St. Joseph Community Sports Complex if Dick Duval Field isn’t ready in time. Franzen said school officials would “look at another site” for varsity football to be played.
“That’s not something that’s really entered into my thought process,” Skinner said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to be ready to go play football. I don’t care where it’s at.”
Skinner’s squad presently is conducting summer workouts on a natural-grass practice field south of Dick Duval Field. Skinner noted that space may be in the midst of its “last hoorah” because of the incoming new practice field.
SJ-O softball coach Larry Sparks said he’s been told construction of his team’s new field should be finished in “early fall.”
“We’re excited about it,” said Sparks, who compared the mock-ups he’s seen to the softball fields at Rantoul Family Sports Complex. “The best thing for us will just to be able to get out on it earlier than normal. ... Plenty of days it’ll be warm enough for us to be outside in the early spring, but with the ground being too soft, we couldn’t play.”
All of these outdoor changes follow significant indoor renovations at the high school, which also contribute to the aforementioned near-$10 million price tag.
SJ-O’s weight room, wrestling room and auditorium all have been upgraded within the last two school years. The weight room is part of a new brick-and-mortar addition to the school building. Those using the room can look out of its windows to see Dick Duval Field.
Full-time weight room usage by the Spartans’ sports teams and physical education classes began during the second semester of this past school year.
“It’s probably about triple to quadruple (the space) we had in the past,” Franzen said. “There are many more stations and other things to do in here, which is great to improve on.”
Skinner said his team and other Spartans athletic groups previously had to schedule 90-minute blocks in which they could rotate between weight room usage.
“The other day we had over 60 kids through, spanning four different sports,” Skinner said. “There was still room to do work. It was not packed in any way, shape or form.”
Sparks also spoke positively of the new weight room, which his own children got to use as SJ-O student-athletes prior to its renovation.
“This one, from what I could tell, is pretty state-of-the-art,” Sparks said. “We had a softball camp last week, and a bunch of them are pretty sore from lifting for volleyball and doing other things. I know they’re getting in there and using it, and it’ll be a great asset for our athletes.”
SJ-O wrestling now will be the sole occupant of the Spartans’ old weight room. That team previously shared the school’s pre-renovated auditorium with SJ-O’s fine arts programs.
“Our kids love it,” Franzen said. “We absolutely love the new space.”