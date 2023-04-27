ST. JOSEPH — Difficult scheduling is a hallmark of the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball program under 11th-year coach Josh Haley.
So the Spartans losing three of their first five games this season wasn’t something that had Haley or his athletes especially panicked.
“They’ve grown a lot,” Haley said of his players. “They’ve grown a lot together as a team, and then we’ve seen leaders emerge and then we’ve seen sophomores grow up. We’re counting on four sophomores to be major contributors, and that’s a little different for us.”
Needless to say, SJ-O’s season record is in far better shape with the month of May fast approaching.
The Spartans ran their current win streak to 14 on Wednesday at their Meier Field facility, knocking off Westville 7-3 and ending the Tigers’ 13-game win streak in the process.
“We had a lot of young guys have to come into the lineup and start to produce,” senior Adam Price said. “We’ve come together and put together some really good wins.”
This nonconference result certainly would count as one.
Neither SJ-O (20-4) nor Westville (19-3) had lost in quite some time entering Wednesday. The Spartans’ last defeat occurred on April 5, and the Tigers’ most recent setback transpired on March 29.
“We’ve been kind of following what they’ve done here, especially over the last few weeks,” Haley said. “We knew that their offense has been putting up some big runs and their guys on the mound have been throwing strikes, so we knew we were going to have to come out and play.”
No one needed to tell Westville coach Joe Brazas or his Tigers as much when it came to how they’d approach this matchup.
SJ-O has won a Class 2A regional championship in each of its last nine non-COVID seasons under Haley, two of which ended with 2A state runner-up trophies. Brazas’ current crew will try next month to give Westville its first baseball regional title since 1993.
“We know they’ve outplayed really good competition ... so we knew what we were up against,” Brazas said. “You play every game like it’s another game, but this is big. This is big-time.”
The Tigers didn’t shy away from the spotlight, touching up Spartans sophomore pitcher Nolan Earley for two first-inning runs.
Senior Landen Haurez roped a clean RBI single up the middle, and junior Cade Schaumburg check-swung a ball into right field to score another teammate.
“We thought, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Brazas said.
Price and others in SJ-O gear also believed they could dig out from the early hole.
“We just know that we can come back, put some hits up,” Price said. “Westville’s had a win streak, beat a lot of good teams, as well. So it’s great that we came out of here with a win.”
Senior Maddux Carter opened the Spartans’ rally with a leadoff single from his lineup’s No. 9 spot in the bottom of the third inning, versus Tigers starter Schaumburg.
A single from junior Luke Landrus and a walk from sophomore Jared Altenbaumer set the stage for Price, who poked a two-run single into a spacious outfield.
Junior Braxton Waller then mashed an RBI double to the wall in right field, sophomore Coy Taylor drove in another run with a single and Waller eventually crossed home plate on a Westville fielding error during Taylor’s hit.
“I’d say that about any pitcher — you see them more than one time, they’ll be easier to see,” Price said of SJ-O’s reaction to Schaumburg in his second time pitching to the Spartans’ lineup. “Easier to hit.”
Brazas said Schaumburg’s back was tightening up earlier the game, and Brazas opted to replace him on the mound with junior Zach Russell entering the fourth inning.
Russell permitted just two runs the rest of the way — an RBI double to Price in the fourth inning and a run-scoring groundout from Altenbaumer in the sixth — but the Spartans’ 5-2 lead through three frames was large enough.
Carter proved important during each inning in which SJ-O produced a run, leading off each by getting on base (two singles, one error).
“He got the belt from the team because of his performance,” said Haley, referencing a celebratory prop the Spartans make use of. “I thought he really changed the game.”
Earley also settled in nicely on the mound for SJ-O, with the right-hander going six innings and striking out eight. After the two-run first inning, he surrendered only an RBI groundout to freshman Matthew Darling in the sixth.
“He’d been in that situation before, so he knew he was going to be alright,” Haley said of Earley. “We went off his curveball a lot. For a sophomore, he’s doing a really good job.”
Earley and Landrus, who tossed the top of the seventh for SJ-O, combined to strand nine Tigers baserunners on the afternoon. Five of those happened in the last two innings.
“That third inning kind of hurt. We never got momentum again,” Brazas said. “Can we beat these guys? We all agreed we can.”
Westville will attempt to start a new win streak on Friday while also trying to maintain a perfect Vermilion Valley Conference record, slated to battle Salt Fork at home.
SJ-O continues an especially brutal stretch on Thursday when it hosts Charleston for another nonconference affair. Maroa-Forsyth, Monticello, Milford and Unity also are on the docket within the next eight days.
“Everybody’s come together,” Haley said. “Then when you get solid pitching from our rotation, (which) we’ve gotten, it gives us a good recipe for success.”