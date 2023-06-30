Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden football’s 2022 roster reached a mark the program hadn’t seen since its 2015 season.
After qualifying for the IHSA playoffs — something SJ-O has done all but once since 1991 — the Spartans won a postseason game for the first time in 2,541, days by defeating Robinson 55-39 last October at Dick Duval Field.
“It was big,” said coach Shawn Skinner, now entering his eighth season leading SJ-O football. “One of the things almost across the board last year, most of our kids put down that they wanted to win a playoff game and they wanted to host a playoff game, and we did that.”
“And so now the challenge is, what’s our next goal? What’s the next step we want to take?”
That win against Robinson was the final triumph of a 7-4 campaign that has people around the program feeling optimistic. The Spartans enter the 2023 campaign at No. 8 in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10.
There’s more, of course, to that designation than last year’s record.
SJ-O returns a myriad of key starters to the fold, beginning with senior quarterback Logan Smith. The multi-sport standout threw for 2,528 yards and 28 touchdowns last season directing the Spartans’ offense.
“I’ve been putting in a lot of work,” Smith said. “I’ve had some quarterback camps that have been going on, so I’ve been busy on the weekend. I’ve been really working on my leadership and getting stronger in the weight room.”
Those efforts have paid dividends in the early stages of the summer.
“You can just see that he has a comfort level with (offensive coordinator Dalton Walsh), with the offense,” Skinner said. “He’s doing a little bit more directing of the offensive line. If something’s not right ... last year, he was just worried about himself. This year, he’s doing a lot more coaching and directing for the offense and that’s a great advantage.”
Smith had the advantage of throwing to Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state wide receiver Ty Pence a year ago. Now readying for his first season as an Illinois State men’s basketball player, Pence racked up 1,115 yards on 53 receptions.
Junior Coy Taylor — who outgained Pence with 1,201 yards on 76 catches a year ago — will play an expanded role in this fall’s offense alongside senior running back Justice Wertz and and junior receiver Tanner Siems.
“I’m excited for my role,” Taylor said. “Logan, he’s a great quarterback, (and) can put the ball basically wherever I need to get the job done.”
Three of the five leading tacklers on SJ-O’s defense a season ago were juniors: Collin Wayland, Drew Thurman and Rowan Musselman. Wayland and Thurman trailed only the outgoing Tyler Burch in tackles.
The offensive and defensive lines — each somewhat smaller physically than what the Spartans have displayed previously — return experience, as well.
“We’re not as big as we were in the years past, but I feel like we’re a lot smarter this year and we’re quicker than years past,” senior lineman Braxton Waller said. “We’re going to play with a little more fight, a little more honor this year, unlike years past. I think last year really set the tone for what’s coming up in the near future.”
Skinner sees it that way also.
“One of the advantages to all these practices in the summer is getting that cohesiveness, some chemistry with the offensive line,” Skinner said. “(Junior) Quincy Jones started multiple games at center last year. Right now, he’s working at guard and tackle — he’s probably not going to be the center. Just utilizing this time so that when August rolls around, they have some of those relationships and that chemistry built up.”
The Spartans have spent their summer practicing on the grass field behind the stands at Dick Duval Field because of an ongoing renovation that includes a new turf playing surface and all-weather track at their home field.
It’s been a little cramped. SJ-O now boasts more than 70 players within the program between its varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams.
But it’s a temporary problem, and a good one to have, according to Skinner.
“The kids are working hard,” Skinner said. “New weight room (inside the school) — if you need incentive when you walk in there, you get to go in to work really fast. So there’s a lot of positivity, a lot of energy and enthusiasm because of all the construction and all the updates. It’s just a positive time right now.”
The renovations are an enticing prospect for the players.
“We’re really excited,” Waller said. “We’re pumped up to get the new field. From what it sounds like, it’s going to be great, and there’s a lot of progress going along so far. ... We’re just pumped to get on it and play our first game.”
SJ-O will host Illini Prairie Conference adversary Monticello — itself a recipient of a new turf playing surface at its home football field — to kick off the season on Aug. 25. The Spartans began the 2022 campaign with a 21-14 win over the Sages in Monticello, SJ-O’s first win in the series since 2015.
Skinner will eventually direct the Spartans to install their Week 1 game plan, but the immediate focus is on making sure the little things are taken care of.
“That’ll probably happen closer to the end of July,” Skinner said. “We’re trying to master our stuff. We’re trying to make sure we’re doing all of our stuff offensively and defensively as well as we can.”
The Spartans will travel to Unity in Week 2 on Sept. 1 for a crucial game against its longtime rival that reached the 3A state semifinals last season before hosting Prairie Central, — last year’s Illini Prairie regular-season champion — the following week. The Rockets and Hawks combined to go 22-3 in 2022.
A home game against Bloomington Central Catholic on Sept. 29 and a road game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda to close the regular season on Oct. 20 also loom large in IPC action. SJ-O will make a long trip south and visit nonconference opponent Carterville on Sept. 22 after the Lions went 11-1 in 2022.
“Everywhere you look, every week it’s just light it up and go again because (the opponents are) all talented,” Skinner said. “They’re coached well. The kids are tough.”