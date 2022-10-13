FISHER — St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer didn’t need much time to break through on the scoreboard in Wednesday’s Class 1A Fisher Regional semifinal against Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
And, as it turns out, the sixth-seeded Spartans didn’t need any additional offense beyond their opening goal to dispatch the third-seeded Bunnies.
Sophomore Logan Mills found the back of the net following a corner kick from freshman Ryker Lockhart, and SJ-O stunned Fisher/GCMS 1-0 at Fisher Village Park to advance to the regional championship match.
“We knew we could play with them,” Spartans coach Bill DeJarnette said. “It’s who comes that day, a little luck, how do the styles mesh up. Our process is better (than earlier in the season). We’re playing better soccer right now.”
SJ-O (18-4-1) suffered a 2-0 loss to the Bunnies (17-5-1) on Sept. 6.
The Spartans wasted almost no time avoiding a shutout in the rematch.
“It was textbook finish,” DeJarnette said of Mills’ goal. “These kind of games, a lot of the stuff just comes off of set plays.”
Fisher/GCMS coach Robby Dinkins described the remainder of the match as a battle.
“Second half, we started moving guys forward, putting a lot of pressure on them,” Dinkins said. “We definitely had a lot more opportunities in the second half and just didn’t capitalize. Chase Minion had a great run right through the middle of their defense, broke free and had a nice shot that missed just six inches to the left.”
SJ-O senior goaltender Hunter Ketchum finished with 11 saves, one of which impressed both coaches.
“He had an amazing save late on one of our corners,” Dinkins said. “Isaiah Johnson headed one from the far side to the near post. It was going in. I don’t know how he got to it. I’d say that was probably the play of the game.”
“It was a brilliant play,” DeJarnette added. “He’s put his energy and effort in.”
The Spartans qualify for Friday’s 4 p.m. regional final against Illini Prairie Conference rival St. Thomas More. SJ-O dropped a 2-0 decision to the Sabers on Sept. 22.
“That’s going to be an impact, what legs we show up,” DeJarnette said. “I’ve got depth, but legs matter. Our goal is to once again position ourselves to create an opportunity.”
St. Thomas More 5, Argenta-Oreana 0. Last year’s IHSA postseason didn’t last beyond the Class 1A regional semifinal stage for coach Jake Sellett’s Sabers.
This year’s team ensured that fate didn’t repeat itself Wednesday at Fisher Village Park.
Senior Cooper Hannagan scored two goals for second-seeded STM in a shutout of the seventh-seeded Bombers, advancing the Sabers (14-4-1) to Friday’s 4 p.m. match against rival St. Joseph-Ogden for the Class 1A Fisher Regional championship.
“It feels amazing,” Sellett said. “We’ve had so much adversity this year behind the scenes. It feels incredible to have a solid win in the first game of the postseason.”
That adversity includes star seniors Martin Mondala and Moni Nwosu missing Wednesday’s match because of injuries. Sellett said “they should be ready to go” for the regional final.
STM also received single goals from seniors Jose Andino-Guerra, Cabott Craft and Anthony Hoffman versus A-O (13-9-2), which defeated Schlarman 4-1 in the quarterfinals to reach this point.
Craft added two assists, and Hannagan provided one assist. Senior Ryan Hendrickson recorded the keeper shutout.
In muddy conditions Wednesday, Sellett said Hannagan’s tenacity stood out.
“He’s scrappy. He scored a couple what I call postseason goals — balls bouncing in front of the net, toe pokes,” Sellett said. “At practice, he’s had such a good week, and he’s such an emotional leader of this team.”
Sellett felt his team needed to find more “heart” after a 3-1 road loss to Monticello on Sept. 27.
A scoreless tie with Bloomington Central Catholic two days later indicated to Sellett that the Sabers received this message. And the regional semifinal victory over the Bombers further confirmed it.
“We played so much harder this year. That’s what it comes down to. And they care so much more,” Sellett said, comparing Wednesday’s regional triumph with last year’s 1-0 loss to Oakwood/Salt Fork in the semifinals. “That’s what’s going to have to take us through the regional championship.”
Sellett doesn’t fully subscribe to the theory that STM’s 2-0 win over SJ-O on Sept. 22 should give the Sabers excess confidence in a rematch with the Spartans.
“Possible. I think every game is different, though,” Sellett said. “They’re chippy. They’re tough. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder. ... It’s going to be whoever wants it more and whoever plays with more heart.”
Class 1A Hoopeston Area RegionalWatseka 1, Hoopeston Area 0. Third time proved to be the charm Wednesday for the eighth-seeded Warriors, as they outlasted the fourth-seeded Cornjerkers during a semifinal in Hoopeston.
Watseka (10-15) lost a pair of Vermilion Valley Conference bouts to Hoopeston Area (14-8-1) in the regular season, by margins of 3-0 and 6-4.
But a goal from Brianna Dominguez with fewer than two minutes remaining in regulation, assisted by Narciso Solorzano, allowed the Warriors to qualify for Friday’s 4 p.m. regional final against top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic back in Hoopeston.