MONTICELLO — Everything was working for the St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team early in Monday night’s Class 2A Monticello Sectional semifinal against Pleasant Plains.
Senior Kennedi Burnett and junior Shayne Immke were finding hardwood with their kill attempts. The Spartans were playing a clean game and committed just five errors in the opening set.
The good times didn’t last against the Cardinals.
Top-seeded Pleasant Plains rallied for a 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 victory over third-seeded SJ-O at the Arthur Sievers Center, ending the Spartans’ season along with their 14-match win streak.
“The difference was not just their middle (hitter) was scoring, but their outside hitter was scoring, so they had weapons coming from every direction,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “We expected that from the middle. We didn’t necessarily expect their outsides to get around quite as well as they did.”
The middle in question was junior Lauren Buxton, who smashed 20 kills with increasing ferocity for the Cardinals (31-5).
At the pins, junior Peyton Bergschneider and sophomore Sydney McAfee recorded 11 and eight kills, respectively, to give Pleasant Plains that aforementioned offensive balance.
“That was just going to be a game we had to fight through to get the outcome that we got,” Cardinals coach Denise Dufour said. “Game one (our kids) were nervous, for whatever reason. But they overcame that and just started to play volleyball, (and) settled down.”
The Spartans (27-5) created a pair of damaging deficits for themselves after capturing that first set.
SJ-O trailed 17-7 in the second set and 19-13 in the third set. The Spartans certainly have the firepower and talent to rally in such spots — and they nearly did in both instances — but getting down big against a strong opponent proved too dangerous of a game to play.
“We slowed down a little bit offensively,” McDonald said. “We were a little more predictable than we were in the first set.”
McDonald credited Buxton in particular for making a difference in the match’s outcome.
“She was tough,” McDonald said. “I felt like she swung a lot faster in the second and third sets than she did in the first. Our offense kept them out of system in the first set, but we struggled to do that for the duration of that match.”
Burnett racked up 15 kills for SJ-O in the final match of a prep career that included 111 wins and a 2019 Class 2A third-place trophy.
“Kennedi left her heart out there on that court,” McDonald said. “Not only has she done a lot, but the senior class is a group of kids that worked as hard as they could.”
Sophomore Addie Roesch also contributed 15 kills for the Spartans, who garnered another six kills from Immke as well as three blocks from sophomore Rachel Divan.
“They played as hard as they could,” McDonald said. “They wanted it, and obviously our opponent did as well.”
Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0. On the heels of the program’s first regional title since 2007, Monticello volleyball was unable to extend its 2021 postseason run any further.
Second-seeded Maroa-Forsyth shut down the fifth-seeded Sages 25-19, 25-12 in Monday night’s second Class 2A Monticello Sectional semifinal at the Arthur Sievers Center.
“We gave away too many points,” Sages coach Kim Allison said. “Net balls, net violations. We gave them a lot of freebies, and against a good team in sectionals you can’t give away points.”
The Trojans (29-9) avenged a two-set loss to Monticello (20-16) on Sept. 20.
“It was a very tough match for us (previously). We made a lot of errors,” Maroa-Forsyth coach Mallory White said. “It just wasn’t our best showing that day.”
The Trojans fared much better in the rematch. Junior Addie Voorhees’ 11 kills and senior Lilli Amettis’ eight kills powered the squad, with Voorhees scoring five of the match’s last six points.
“They’re our two powerhouse hitters,” White said. “They’ve been doing a great job.”
The Sages were led by senior Renni Fultz’s eight kills and 10 digs. They also received nine assists from senior Lizzie Stiverson and seven digs from junior Addison Schmidt.
Monticello graduates three seniors from this history-making roster, but Allison is hopeful the season’s success pays additional dividends later as well.
“I’m hoping that they stay hungry,” Allison said, “and want to go even further next season.”