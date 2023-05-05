ST. JOSEPH — Part of Peyton Jones’ job as a batter within the St. Joseph-Ogden softball lineup is to provide protection for teammate Shayne Immke.
The seniors and future Heartland Community College softball athletes bat atop the Spartans’ order.
Immke holds down the leadoff spot, and her stellar offensive campaign this spring included her having 20 home runs entering Thursday afternoon’s Illini Prairie Conference rivalry game with Unity.
When the Rockets intentionally walked Immke with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning at Randy Wolken Field, Jones had an opportunity to make the opposition pay as the bases remained juiced.
She did hit a sacrifice fly to drive in one run, making the score 3-0 in favor of SJ-O. But Jones wanted more.
“The first intentional walk, I was thinking I wanted to make a big play for my team, and I didn’t,” Jones said. “So the second time up, I just tried to stay calm and keep myself composed.”
Immke earned another intentional free pass in the bottom of the third, loading the bases once more for Jones.
And the left-handed batter came through with some top-notch hitting protection. Jones belted a first-pitch grand slam off Unity senior pitcher Ashlyn Miller, with Jones’ first home run of the season clearing the top of the fence by a few feet.
It served as the break-it-wide-open blow for the Spartans during a 10-3 victory against the Rockets.
This marked the 12th time that SJ-O (21-8, 6-3 Illini Prairie) has won in its last 13 games. The outcome also ensured that Unity (21-7, 6-2) cannot share the league’s top spot with Pontiac this season, a possibility had the Rockets prevailed both Thursday and on Friday at Chillicothe IVC.
“I wanted to have a big hit against a big team, and it just happened to be that,” Jones said. “Just feels amazing. Obviously, I wish we were the ones winning (conference), but to take it away from them feels good.”
Coach Larry Sparks’ Spartans briefly appeared to be on the verge of mercy ruling Unity, something that hasn’t happened to coach Aimee Davis’ Rockets since April 5, 2022, against Olympia. SJ-O led 8-0 after three innings and 10-1 through five frames.
“We did not play good at Mattoon (on April 14), got beat 8-1, and from then it was on,” Sparks said. “Unity’s just another hurdle. We’re maybe going to hopefully see them in sectionals. ... Girls have been hitting the crap out of it.”
The visiting side prevented a 10-run loss from occurring, but ultimately was unable to slow a Spartans offense that has averaged 12.1 runs across its last 13 games.
“We came out kind of flat,” Davis said. “It didn’t seem like anything was really working for us. Hopefully, we can turn the page from this and move on, and I think we can do that.”
SJ-O grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Immke led off with a single versus Miller, stole second base, took third on a passed ball and swiped home when Rockets senior catcher Reece Sarver attempted to catch Spartans junior Addy Martinie stealing second.
The Spartans entered the third inning ahead 3-0. Senior Sofie Siemsen made it 4-0 with a soft single to right field, preceding Jones’ home run.
“The last couple years Aimee has taken the other direction and pitched to (Immke), and it came at the exact same cost,” Sparks said. “PJ comes up with her first one. She won’t admit it, but I think she’s playing hurt.”
Jones sat out her senior basketball season earlier this school year after undergoing surgery on her right wrist.
“It means everything to me (to play softball),” Jones said. “I was super upset when I couldn’t play basketball. I would say there’s sometimes a little timidness in myself ... just because I don’t want it to be taken away from me, and I love my team.”
Davis agreed that pitching to Immke or Jones in the second and third innings offered a sort of pick-your-poison moment to the Rockets.
“We just thought that gave us the best option, especially coming from behind,” Davis said of walking Immke twice. “Ultimately St. Joe came through, like they usually do on the offensive side.”
The Spartans also excelled in the field.
Junior center fielder Addison Frick fired a strike to senior catcher Kat Short at home plate to throw out Unity sophomore Jenna Adkins trying to score from second base on a third-inning single.
On the very next play, Jones made a lunging catch to her right on a hard line drive off the bat of Rockets sophomore Sophia Beckett.
SJ-O’s two pitchers on the day, freshman Timera Blackburn-Kelley and sophomore Madison Stevens, managed to strand 12 Unity baserunners. Blackburn-Kelley tossed four scoreless innings, striking out two.
“Timera’s rose to the challenge, and we’ve been able to throw her and Madison a lot more,” Sparks said. “(Blackburn-Kelley) has a funky delivery where it’s hard to pick up her spin.”
Junior Halle Brazelton added a two-run double in the fifth inning off Rockets sophomore reliever Lindy Bates to cap the Spartans’ scoring.
Unity produced one run in each of the last three innings. Beckett, Bates and Miller each were credited with an RBI single.
“We still saw some good things,” Davis said. “We fought in the sixth and seventh innings. We got some people on. We made some things happen. The fight’s there. We’ve just got to make that happen a little bit sooner.”
SJ-O got to celebrate a resume-building win among a rooting section that included Wolken, the softball program’s only other coach and the man for whom the Spartans’ field is named.
“He comes out every now and then,” Sparks said. “It’s always good to see him.”