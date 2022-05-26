ST. JOSEPH — Brock Trimble is part of a bona fide basketball family.
Three of his four older siblings helped a St. Joseph-Ogden High School basketball team to an IHSA state tournament berth before graduating.
Brandon Trimble was The News-Gazette’s boys’ basketball Player of the Year in 2016 after he led the Spartans to a Class 2A state championship that season. He went on to play in college at Wisconsin-Parkside and Lindenwood.
Brody Trimble was also part of that state-winning roster in 2016.
Bree Trimble was a starter for the SJ-O girls’ basketball squad that placed third in the 2019 2A state tournament. She took her athletic talents to the hardwood at Parkland College.
And older sister Bailey Trimble was a key contributor for the SJ-O girls’ basketball team a decade ago. Brock was a role player on this season’s SJ-O boys’ basketball team, which captured a 2A regional plaque.
But his first chance at garnering IHSA state tournament hardware is coming in a different sport.
The sophomore is seeded first in the 1A boys’ discus state competition, which begins Thursday with the preliminary round at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The top-12 performers (plus ties) will qualify for Saturday’s championship round. Trimble acquired that top spot by hurling the disc 165 feet, 2 inches at last Friday’s 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional. The next-best 1A sectional throw statewide is nearly 3 feet shorter.
“Surprisingly, I was a quick learner for discus. I caught on very quickly,” Trimble said. “My other siblings play basketball in college or are doing some other sport in college. None of them did track besides (Brody).”
Trimble became involved in track and field because of his father, Thad Trimble.
“I was just chilling in my room one day. My dad called me down. It was about fourth grade,” Brock Trimble said. “He said he wanted to show me something. He pulled out a discus, and I’d never seen a discus before. He said, ‘Just come outside in the backyard,’ and that’s how it all started.
“I was like, ‘What do you want me to do with the metal Frisbee?’ I was super confused.”
Thad serves as Brock’s throwing coach to this day.
“Having him (at meets) is a really big factor for me,” Brock Trimble said. “Every time I throw, I go up to him (afterward) and he tells me what I need to do, and I go do it.”
Trimble placed third in the 2019 IESA Class AA seventh-grade state discus meet with a best toss of 130-1. His 2022 season-opening throw wasn’t far from that mark, checking in at 132-1 in an April 12 meet.
Then Trimble’s distances began improving. Significantly.
He reached 140-6 1/4 on April 22. He hit 144-7 3/4 on April 29. He climbed to 151-3 on May 13.
“I’ve been building up to this (sectional) throw for a while now,” Trimble said. “I’ve had a lot of consistent throws around 155 in practice. ... I knew I was ready to pop one.”
Trimble was aware he needed to pop one last Friday to ensure a spot at state because reigning 1A discus state champion Garrett Taylor, a Salt Fork junior, was also in last Friday’s field in St. Joseph.
Taylor’s best discus throw this season is 178-0 on May 3.
“It definitely made me a little bit nervous going up against him,” Trimble said. “We were both locked in the whole time. I could tell. ... It was very competitive.”
Trimble turned to his father for direction after one particular throw and received a crucial piece of advice.
“He told me to get a little more elevation on it,” Trimble said. “So I listened to him, went up there, did my thing, and it worked.”
Taylor maxed out at 159-7 1/4 on this day, giving Trimble the event victory.
“I feel like it gives me an advantage because I’m the number one seed right now,” Trimble said. “It puts me in a better position. It gives me more confidence, and I think I’ll definitely do better.”
Trimble has the opportunity to better one of his former Spartan teammates as well.
When Taylor won the 1A discus championship last year, his closest competitor was SJ-O senior Hayden Knott. Taylor finished at 166-2 and Knott was second at 164-3 in Charleston.
“Hayden was a good kid to look up to,” Trimble said. “Every time we were going to a meet, he was always ahead of me. Looking up to him gave me more drive to be better.”
Trimble owns one of the Spartans’ seven spots in Thursday’s 1A state preliminaries. He and freshman pole vaulter Charlie Schmitz are the only SJ-O athletes who will partake in a field event.
“Hopefully I can go in, do my thing and hopefully come out on top and represent St. Joe,” Trimble said. “It’s going to be super competitive. I like super competitive things. It gets me pumped up and ready to throw.”
Of course, Thad Trimble will be along for the ride as Brock’s coach. Brock’s mother, Julie, is likely to be taking photos of the discus proceedings, as she typically does at the Spartans’ meets.
But what about those brothers and sisters?
“I think Brandon’s going to go, and I think Bree’s going to go. And maybe Brody,” Brock Trimble said. “It definitely makes me a little bit more nervous.”