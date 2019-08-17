SHELBY, N.C. — Allan Shepherd was aware his Danville Post 210 senior Legion baseball team on Thursday became the first since 2011 to be run-ruled in an American Legion World Series game.
The Speakers quickly set out to right that wrong.
Jake Stipp homered and scored three runs, Ryan Drayer tossed six effective innings and Post 210 kept alive its World Series title hopes Friday with a 13-2 thumping of Albuquerque (N.M). Post 13.
“They get slapped in the mouth and they definitely respond,” Shepherd said. “I never had a doubt in my mind that we were going to respond.”
The first World Series triumph in program history for the Speakers (37-9-1) saw them jump out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning before piling on over the following five frames.
Kotah Broeker, Chase Vinson and Logan Spicer each knocked in two runs as Post 210 drew 10 walks and capitalized on five errors from Post 13 (30-4).
“We took advantage by just being patient,” Shepherd said. “Big moment, we knew we were going to get the best out of our guys.”
Drayer did the rest. After hanging a curveball to Benito Garcia for a two-run longball in the bottom of the first, Drayer kept Post 13 off the board while striking out five.
After a day off Saturday, Post 210 will face Festus (Mo.) Post 253 at 1 p.m. Sunday, featured on ESPNU.
The Speakers will need a victory to maintain a shot at a tournament semifinals berth.
“Our backs have been against the wall a few times in the last month,” Shepherd said, “and I’m sure glad for the experience now.”