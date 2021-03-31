CHAMPAIGN — Joey Biggs had a frank discussion with the Illinois men’s basketball managers on a Friday in June last summer.
Offseason workouts were about to spin up with the players returning to Champaign after two months away following a campus closure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic taking root in the United States.
Biggs outlined how challenging the season could be to the managers. There would be fewer of them — an attempt to limit the number of people in Illinois’ Tier I personnel — but the workload wouldn’t change. A slew of COVID-19 protocols would make everything but the actual basketball on the court different this season, and, just like the players, the managers would have to limit their social interactions to just the team.
Biggs told the managers to take the weekend and discuss the situation with their families. Really consider the commitment being asked and not to be worried about saying “no.”
“Literally all of them called me back in 15 minutes and said, ‘We’re in,’” said Biggs, who is Illinois’ assistant athletic director for basketball. “I think that epitomized everybody’s resolve. (Coach Brad Underwood) did an unbelievable job driving it home all year long. This is important, and this is what we have to do to be able to have a season.”
The Illini adopted an “all-in” motto for the 2020-21 season. It was part reminder about how it felt to have the postseason snatched away a season prior, part a desire to take advantage of the most talented roster in Underwood’s time in Champaign, and part necessity to get through a season that would play out in the midst of a global pandemic.
“It’s hard to come together when you’re quarantined and isolated and all these other things throughout the summer,” said Paul Schmidt, the Illini men’s basketball athletic trainer. “It made it really challenging, but the guys did a phenomenal job. Coach talks about it all the time how they’ve sacrificed and doing what they’re supposed to do by not going out and not socializing.”
Illinois went from August through the end of the season without a single positive COVID-19 case, while other teams in the Big Ten didn’t fare quite so well. Nebraska, Michigan State and Penn State all had to pause basketball activities because of positive cases, and Michigan dealt with an athletic department-wide pause that affected basketball.
The Illini’s return in June — and subsequent positive cases at that time — set the tone for what would be a full and total lockdown throughout the season.
“Guys got exposed to quarantine and how miserable it was,” Biggs said. “I think that kind of helped us get acclimated a little bit and some guys made that point that, ‘Hey, we’re not doing this. Watch what you do.’ Guys got adjusted. I think that helped everybody. I think the other part of it was everybody was extremely committed.”
That commitment included showing up every day for nearly nine months for COVID-19 testing. In the first semester, that meant a 5:30 a.m. arrival at Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building having already filled out a questionnaire about symptoms. The start of October meant adding the antigen test distributed by the Big Ten to the university’s Polymerase chain reaction saliva test. The start of the season allowed the testing window to be pushed back some, but the saliva test had to be completed by 9 a.m. every day.
Underwood called the 15 to 20 minutes after testing the “most uneasy” time of his day throughout the season. Every time his phone would ring without knowing the results of that day’s testing, he was hoping it wasn’t Schmidt with bad news.
“You’re not just responsible for yourself,” Underwood said. “There’s 30 people in our Tier I group, and any of them could trigger it.”
Biggs called that early morning testing window “nerve-racking.”
“I don’t think people understand the anxiety for everybody involved,” he said. “There was kind of a thought process that no one wanted to be the one that was positive and was going to blow up our season. Especially as we got closer to the end.”
The Illinois players — particularly freshman guard Andre Curbelo — regularly gave strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher credit for helping them stay in the proper frame of mind as the irregular season wore on. Underscoring it all was this team knew exactly what it felt like to have at least part of a season ripped away from them. That served as motivation to not let it happen in 2020-21.
“Each year, there’s a unique set of issues a team goes through,” Fletcher said. “I think the guys knowing how fragile it really is allowed us to get past those inflection points this year a little bit quicker than what we’ve done in the past. Any time we got into a situation where something was challenging — whatever the case may be, a bad game or bad practice — having that perspective of last year and the way those guys handled every situation that was thrown at them has given us an opportunity to have unique conversations.”
The Illini coaches and players regularly discussed how connected the team was throughout the season. That, as much as anything, helped the team weather the semi-bubble it created. When the players said they only spent time with each other, they really only spent time with each other.
Video games became their go-to bonding avenue off the court.
Kofi Cockburn bought a Nintendo Switch and claimed supremacy at Super Smash Bros. Trent Frazier was the Mario Kart standout. Fortnite remained ever popular. As did NBA 2K21, with Ayo Dosunmu the self-proclaimed champion (a notion his teammates backed up).
“If you had a group that maybe didn’t like each other, you’d have a big problem there,” Biggs said. “These guys genuinely liked each other, genuinely enjoyed being around each other and they all were in it for a common goal. That had a huge impact on them.”
Video games were just part of what Illinois packed for its final weeks of the season with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments both in Indianapolis. The Illini loaded up exercise and weight room equipment and a portable basketball hoop for its meeting room.
That extended stay on the road proved to be one of the more difficult trips. At least initially. For the bulk of the season, Illinois’ travel party was the only group in the hotels where they stayed. Beyond extensive sanitation protocols the Illini insisted upon at each hotel, not being able to get into the arena the night before for a quick shootaround and mainly being holed up in hotel rooms save for some socially distanced walks, road trips weren’t all that different in 2020-21.
Before the NCAA locked up its “controlled environment” in Indianapolis, though, Illinois had to deal with a packed hotel when it arrived in downtown Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament, which was happening at the same time as a massive club volleyball tournament.
“We had it set up where we had one floor, and you didn’t get on that floor unless you were with us,” Biggs said. “We had security there and just made sure no one got on that floor.”
Illinois’ protocols worked to navigate a season played in a pandemic. The hope for 2021-22, though, is a return to at least something that resembles a normal season. No semi-bubble at home. A little more freedom on the road to get back to a typical routine.
“What we did this year worked for what we had to do,” Biggs said. “I don’t know that we’ll go back to it. The one thing that probably needs to carry over is some of the cleanliness things and attention to those details. I think we’ll all be in position to feel good to go back to how we were doing it before, but who knows when that will be?”