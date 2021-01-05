CHAMPAIGN — Amid plenty of roster turnover during the Lovie Smith era, one position group has remained relatively intact for Illinois football.
The kickers, punters and long snappers.
Kicker James McCourt has been an Illini for the last five seasons. Punter Blake Hayes and long snapper Ethan Tabel have worn the orange and blue during each of the last four campaigns.
So when the opportunity rose for these three seniors to keep the band together for one more year, how could they say no?
“We’ve faced highs and lows, and to be able to run it back one more time and hopefully have our best season yet, that’s our goal,” Tabel said Monday. “We want to have our best season yet. It’s really special, and I’m looking forward to being able to do it.”
Tabel announced on Dec. 28 via Twitter that he’d utilize the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCourt and Hayes followed suit Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
All three started for Illinois in 2020. Not only that, but Hayes and Tabel have held down starting duties since 2017, while McCourt took over Illinois’ top placekicking role in 2019.
“We’ve been together for a long time — more than most KPS units have been together in college,” McCourt said. “There’s no reason why we can’t perform at the highest level next year, and we all have high expectations for ourselves. And I think, obviously, we didn’t make the decision solely off each other coming back, but it definitely had a huge factor in all of us coming back.”
McCourt missed two of Illinois’ eight games during the most recent season because of COVID-19 contact tracing. The Ireland native made 6 of 10 field goals and all 15 of his extra-point attempts.
This resulted in McCourt, who also handles kickoffs, earning All-Big Ten honorable-mention status from the league’s coaches and media. But it didn’t leave McCourt feeling satisfied with what could have been the conclusion to his college career.
“The opportunity to come back and play football is something that I can get more stats out there and perform better and just (experience) more game-time scenarios and situations,” McCourt said. “For my performance, I wasn’t too thrilled with it. ... That’s another reason why I came back: I want to do better for the team.”
Illinois is scheduled to open the 2021 season in McCourt’s home country, with an Aug. 28 date versus Nebraska in Dublin still on the schedule. For now.
“That was a factor in my decision,” McCourt said. “But with the current times and everything, especially over in Europe with the (COVID-19) restrictions they have over there, I wouldn’t be shocked or surprised if the game didn’t go through.”
Hayes earned All-Big Ten third-team status from conference media and honorable-mention plaudits from coaches after becoming the Illini’s all-time punting yardage leader at 10,811. He averaged nearly 44 yards across 42 punts this year, striking nine punts for 50 or more yards.
But these statistics still constituted a drop in overall performance for Hayes, a 2019 consensus All-Big Ten first-team choice who subsequently was rated the 2021 NFL draft’s top punting prospect by Mel Kiper Jr.
“As you can see, it’s really a preseason ranking. It’s not an indication of what the future holds,” Hayes said. “It’s great to be recognized as one of the top guys in his eyes, but I think you can just push it to the side and continue to work on what needs to be done.”
Hayes seeks to improve his punt hangtime ahead of the 2021 season, before which he also hopes to see his family in person.
The native of Melbourne, Australia, said he’s closing in on one year without experiencing a physical family gathering, a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“I never thought that I wouldn’t see them for another year, so whenever you say goodbye it’s important that you value it and that it’s quality time,” Hayes said. “I normally go home in May, and that didn’t happen (in 2020), and I might not go home in May again (in 2021).”
Tabel made 36 starts at long snapper leading up to the most recent season and has started in all of Illinois’ games across the last three years.
That nearly was derailed, however, when Tabel suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the Illini’s Dec. 5 loss to Iowa. Tabel played through it versus the Hawkeyes, then did the same against Northwestern and Penn State the following two weeks before undergoing surgery at the end of last month.
“I don’t know if that was the number one (reason for returning in 2021),” Tabel said. “There’s definitely still some meat on the bone still for this whole team.”
A chief factor in Hayes, McCourt and Tabel hanging around for an extra year was new coach Bret Bielema’s approach to handling his holdover roster.
“One thing I really appreciated is he took the time just to get to know me personally,” Hayes said. “He didn’t even ask about football. The first thing he asked was just about me.”
“I instantly was bought into his message, and I saw a lot of smiles around the room and I saw a lot of people excited about him being there,” McCourt added. “That, for me, meant a lot because I’ve been through a lot with this program, and I think, for my senior year, I want to end on a high.”