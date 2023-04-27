He’s studied every mock draft. He even has his own. Before he gets ready to enjoy all 31 picks of the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night and find out where Devon Witherspoon winds up once Roger Goodell doles out a bear hug to the former Illini standout in Kansas City, Mo., N-G sports copy editor JOE VOZZELLI JR. offers up his predictions:
With the No. 1 pick, the Panthers select ... quarterback Bryce Young
Why it fits: Carolina has been desperate to solve its quarterback issues for a while now, and the former Alabama star is the most NFL-ready quarterback in this year’s draft class. Don’t worry about Young’s lack of size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds). New coach Frank Reich knows how to develop young quarterbacks.
With the No. 2 pick, the Texans select ... edge rusher Tyree Wilson
Why it fits: First-year Houston coach DeMeco Ryans can’t help but address the defense first. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and All-Pro NFL linebacker chooses the Texas native with plenty of upside to go along with an 86-inch wingspan.
With the No. 3 pick, the Cardinals select ... edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Why it fits: Anderson is the safest pick in this year’s draft class. And he was a highly productive college player, too. The Alabama standout saw his sacks total drop in 2022 (10) after posting 171/2 sacks as a sophomore, but that was because opposing SEC teams doubled the 6-3 1/2, 253-pound defender every chance they got.
With the No. 4 pick, the Colts select ... quarterback CJ Stroud
Why it fits: Because Indianapolis ran out of Luck in 2019 and hasn’t been the same since Andrew Luck‘s stunning retirement. Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles have all failed to deliver. Stroud could end the Colts’ quarterback saga.
With the No. 5 pick, the Seahawks select ... defensive tackle Jalen Carter
Why it fits: Pete Carroll isn’t afraid to take a risk. And Carter is the definition of a risk-versus-reward pick. A potential generational talent? Sure. But one with red flags considering his legal troubles and poor performance at his pro day.
With the No. 6 pick, the Lions select ... cornerback Devon Witherspoon
Why it fits: It just makes too much sense. Safety Kerby Joseph had a strong rookie season. So why not have Witherspoon join his former Illini teammate in Motown?
With the No. 7 pick, the Raiders select ... cornerback Christian Gonzalez
Why it fits: To say Las Vegas is desperate for secondary help would be the understatement of the year. Gonzalez checks every box as arguably the most complete corner prospect with the 6-1, 197-pound defensive back running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.
With the No. 8 pick, the Falcons select ... edge rusher Nolan Smith
Why it fits: Atlanta could be a landing spot for a corner, but with Witherspoon and Gonzalez off the board, the Falcons opt to upgrade the pass rush after finishing second-to-last in the NFL last season in quarterback sacks (21).
With the No. 9 pick, the Bears select ... offensive tackle Peter Skoronski
Why it fits: Keeping third-year quarterback Justin Fields upright to allow him to build off a breakout sophomore season should be task No. 1 in Chicago. Skoronski is a natural fit given his talent and the fact he played just up the road in Evanston for Northwestern and starred in high school in the Chicago suburbs at Maine South.
With the No. 10 pick, the Eagles select ... running back Bijan Robinson
Why it fits: Because this is the pick this Philadelphia fan wants (though it likely won’t happen). The Eagles don’t draft running backs in the first round (it hasn’t happened since the 1980s). Robinson would be a good fit, though, to take some pressure off quarterback Jalen Hurts, with the Texas running back also able to catch passes out of the backfield.
With the No. 11 pick, the Titans select ... quarterback Will Levis
Why it fits: Levis could go in the top five, especially if another team trades up to nab the former Kentucky star. Some sportsbooks even favor Levis to go No. 1 overall to the Panthers. Do oddsmakers know something we don’t?
With the No. 12 pick, the Texans select ... quarterback Anthony Richardson
Why it fits: After Houston doesn’t take QB at No. 2, Richardson — perhaps the most exciting player in the 2023 class — falls right into the laps of general manager Nick Caserio and Ryans.
With the No. 13 pick, the Packers select ... wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Why it fits: Hey, Brian Gutekunst, it’s Aaron Rodgers on line No. 1 for you. After years of not drafting a receiver this high, the Green Bay GM takes a wideout days after shipping Rodgers to the New York Jets ahead of the start of the draft. Oh, the irony.
With the No. 14 pick, the Patriots select ... offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
Why it fits: He played both right guard in 2021 and left tackle in 2022 at Ohio State. Johnson’s versatility will be music to the ears of New England coach Bill Belichick.
With the No. 15 pick, the Jets select ... offensive tackle Broderick Jones
Why it fits: The AFC East rivals with back-to-back picks find themselves both in need of an offensive tackle. So the Jets follow up the Patriots’ selection of Johnson with Jones out of Georgia to help protect Rodgers, who turns 40 in December.
With the No. 16 pick, the Commanders select ... tight end Dalton Kincaid
Why it fits: First-year Washington offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows a thing or two about utilizing the tight-end position in the passing game, and Kincaid, who caught 16 touchdowns in three seasons at Utah, is the best of this year’s group.
With the No. 17 pick, the Steelers select ... cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Why it fits: His dad is a former Steelers great as an outside linebacker. The younger Porter — a 6-foot-2 1/2 corner — played at Penn State. The story kind of writes itself.
With the No. 18 pick, the Lions select ... running back Jahmyr Gibbs
Why it fits: Robinson could easily be the pick here if the Texas tailback slips into the back half of the first round. Since Robinson is unavailable, Detroit takes the next-best thing in Gibbs. The Lions are also rumored to be shopping running back D’Andre Swift, who’s currently in a contact year.
With the No. 19 pick, the Buccaneers select ... offensive tackle Darnell Wright
Why it fits: Donovan Smith‘s departure leaves a void, and Tampa Bay fills it with Wright. The 6-5, 333-pound former Tennessee offensive tackle could be a cornerstone piece to build around on the line.
With the No. 20 pick, the Seahawks select ... edge rusher Myles Murphy
Why it fits: Seattle resists the urge to reach on a QB, and upgrades the defensive line — again. Murphy and Carter might make for quite the pairing if this mock draft comes to fruition.
With the No. 21 pick, the Chargers select ... wide receiver Zay Flowers
Why it fits: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have had major problems staying healthy, missing a combined 11 games in 2022. Allen just turned 30, as well. Going receiver in the first round would be a smart move.
With the No. 22 pick, the Ravens select ... cornerback Deonte Banks
Why it fits: Uncertainly regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s future is the elephant in the room, but Baltimore ignores that — for now — and addresses its need to get a corner. The fact Banks is a Baltimore native and played at Maryland is a feel-good story.
With the No. 23 pick, the Vikings select ... wide receiver Jordan Addison
Why it fits: With Adam Thielen now in Carolina, Minnesota targets the speedster Addison. The 17-TD year the 5-11 wideout had in 2021 at Pittsburgh with Kenny Pickett under center was a glimpse into Addison’s high ceiling. He was still productive at USC (eight TD catches, 875 yards) and could give Kirk Cousins another viable option next to Justin Jefferson.
With the No. 24 pick, the Jaguars select ... cornerback Emmanuel Forbes
Why it fits: Jacksonville underwent a six-win, one-season turnaround — which ended with a 27-20 playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the divisional round — in spite of a bad pass defense (28th overall). Forbes might be a bit of a project, but it’s well worth the Jaguars taking a flyer on the Mississippi State defensive back.
With the No. 25 pick, the Giants select ... wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Why it fits: The Daniel Jones-led offense wasn’t very good at pushing the ball downfield in 2022. That was exposed in a season-ending playoff loss to the Eagles. Johnston would give Jones a big target to throw the ball to at 6-3 and is also dangerous in yards-after-catch.
With the No. 26 pick, the Cowboys select ... tight end Michael Mayer Why it fits: The next Jason Witten, anyone? The comparisons are out there. Desperate for playmakers, Dallas goes all-in on the 6-4 1/2, 249-pound Mayer, who hauled in nine touchdowns as a junior in 2022 for Notre Dame.
With the No. 27 pick, the Bills select ... linebacker Jack Campbell
Why it fits: The top wideouts are all gone, so Buffalo calls an audible and drafts the best traditional linebacker in the 6-5, 249-pound Campbell. The Big Ten’s 2022 linebacker of the year had 125 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and one forced fumble at Iowa.
With the No. 28 pick, the Bengals select ... defensive tackle Bryan Bresee
Why it fits: Cincinnati sat near the bottom of the league in sacks with 30 in 2022. Bresee had a pressure rate of 12.8 percent last season, making the 6-51/2, 298-pound interior lineman an intriguing prospect.
With the No. 29 pick, the Saints select ... defensive tackle Calijah Kancey
Why it fits: Bresee would have been a good choice for New Orleans. But Kancey still has a first-round grade in some mock drafts after an impressive redshirt junior season at Pitt (141/2 tackles for loss, 7 1/2 sacks).
With the No. 30 pick, the Eagles select ... edge rusher Lukas Van Ness
Why it fits: You can never have enough pass rushers. Philadelphia learned as much in the Super Bowl loss, with Patrick Mahomes torching the Eagles’ defense — specifically the secondary — in the second half. Kansas City also held what was the NFL’s best regular-season pass-rush unit to zero sacks.
With the No. 31 pick, the Chiefs select ... edge rusher Will McDonald IV
Why it fits: This feels like a pick Kansas City might trade (perhaps to Seattle, think QB Hendon Hooker). But let’s say the Chiefs stand pat and add a productive sack artist. Andy Reid is never bashful about drafting defensive ends.