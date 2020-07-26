DECATUR — Atkins Tennis Center on the University of Illinois campus is home to plenty of tournaments.
Under normal circumstances.
Among them this year would have been a Mid-South Illinois Tennis Association district event, playing host to some of the best young talent in east central Illinois and beyond.
Until the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the UI and Atkins to cancel its 2020 summer tournaments.
In stepped Chuck Kuhle, summer director of tennis at Decatur’s Fairview Tennis Center.
After an OK from the local park district, Kuhle was permitted to bring the tournament to his city. It took place Friday and Saturday with singles brackets for 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U boys and 12U, 14U and 18U girls.
“It gives us some sense of normalcy,” Kuhle said Thursday. “I can look at it glass half full. We have almost 60 kids playing, so I look at that as a positive.”
Kuhle said he’s been running a Futures event in Decatur for 21 years and has been associated with running some sort of tennis tournament for about 40 years, so he’s familiar with planning under difficult circumstances.
Perhaps none as challenging as those presented by COVID-19, though.
Kuhle said he was reached out to by Mid-South officials “maybe a couple weeks ago” as they searched for a site at which to host this tournament.
“It’s trying times for all,” Kuhle said. “This summer has been different because we closed the clubhouse because of all of this. We’re going to open it just for this weekend.”
Kuhle said Mid-South officials decided not to hold a doubles draw for either gender at this tournament, simply for ease of operation in an already difficult atmosphere.
And that seems like a good reason when one hears all of the guidelines and restrictions that were placed upon this event.
- A perimeter was placed around the facility, with just one way in and one way out of the tennis courts to prevent high foot traffic in any one area.
- Players were allowed to bring in no more than one coach or parent, to adhere to the 50-person gathering limit imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
- Neither players nor their accompanying adults could stay after their match is complete, and they couldn’t arrive for a match more than two minutes ahead of its scheduled start time. An hour-and-a-half window between match start times also was implemented, instead of a typical 60 minutes.
- No player benches, water or ice were provided by Fairview Tennis Center.
- Players had to wear a protective mask until they got on their court, and spectators had to wear masks unless they were seated and not moving.
- Body temperatures were taken for all who entered the facility, and each person was given a wristband afterward to indicate they’d been checked.
- Each player was provided with two personal tennis balls on which their initials were printed, and players only could serve with their tennis balls.
- No practice courts were provided to players.
“We’re trying to do everything right to make it as safe as we possibly can,” Kuhle said. “I hope everybody will respect what we’re trying to do so we can actually have an event for the kids that’s safe.”
Among those who were listed as signed up for one of the brackets prior to the tournament starting were Centennial boys’ tennis athletes James Braun and Lino Jo and St. Thomas More girls’ tennis standout Maddy Swisher.
This was a district tournament, which typically would have been a qualifier for a sectional event. But the associated sectional showcase already has been canceled, so athletes simply were vying for United State Tennis Association ranking points.
“That’s part of the reason why there’s not as many people as normal,” Kuhle said, “and I’m sure part of it’s the COVID.”