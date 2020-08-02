Sean Kennedy loves how popular the Prep Tour has been this year. That doesn’t mean he’s immune to being affected by how much of his time the youth golf series is soaking up.
“I’m ready for a couple weeks off,” Kennedy said with a laugh. “It’s been very busy.”
Kennedy and his family — he has a wife of more than 35 years, Tina, and four children — ran their first Prep Tour event in 2012. The idea came about when they became discouraged by limited numbers of opportunities for youth golfers in central Illinois.
The tour has grown exponentially, with its website listing the tour operating more than 35 tournaments per year.
“I have run every single Prep Tour tournament there has been,” said Sean Kennedy, who also coaches the Illinois Valley Community College men’s golf team.
Those have been more important in 2020 than ever before, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on youth sports. Golf was permitted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in late May, and Kennedy wasted no time scheduling events once afforded the chance.
The Prep Tour’s first Illinois-based tournament of the year — the tour runs a few out-of-state events in the winter — occurred on May 29 at Charleston Country Club. Among the trophy recipients were Sullivan senior Drew Rogers (second in the junior/senior boys’ division) and Champaign Central sophomore Wade Schacht (third in the freshman/sophomore boys’ division).
“Our participation numbers have been larger this year,” Kennedy said. “People are starving to get outside and are eager to participate. We’re just glad we could offer an outlet for these young athletes to get outside in a more safe environment than possibly other sports.”
The Prep Tour usually begins its new schedule in mid-March. So Kennedy used his newfound free time to publish a video on the tour’s website about “how we can safely run golf events this summer during the pandemic.”
Another early step in the tour’s season was Kennedy reaching out to all courses scheduled to run an event, making sure those in charge still were comfortable with welcoming the tour.
“The Ironhorse (Golf Club) event on May 29 in Tuscola we eventually had to move to Charleston because Ironhorse just wasn’t comfortable running it at that time,” Kennedy said. “And we had a U of I Orange event at Savoy that we moved to Pontiac. Basically, we had to find alternate hosts for a couple events if the venues were not really comfortable. We always want to be good guests at whatever host venue.”
Kennedy noted that the U of I facility did wind up hosting a July event, once “Restore Illinois” moved to Phase 4.
Kennedy instituted multiple pandemic-related changes on the tour this year, some of which he said “go against longstanding rules of golf” and others he feels may stick around and help the tour in the long run.
The tour isn’t utilizing bunker rakes, so players are allowed to pick up a ball that lands in a sand trap, smooth the sand with their feet and place the ball back where it was for a shot.
Flag sticks also can’t be touched, and continuous putting is required. This rule, which Kennedy feels could stick around, necessitates that when one golfer starts putting, he or she will keep going until completing the hole and then move on to the next tee box before someone else starts to putt.
“For a junior activity or a high school tournament,” Kennedy said, “we think it’s a pretty solid idea.”
Shotgun starts also aren’t used, as it would cause the tour to break the gathering of 50 rule imposed by Pritzker.
As far as medical measures, Kennedy said the tour relies on parents to “self certify.”
“When you bring your child to our tournament,” Kennedy said, “you’re saying that he is symptom-free and he is temperature acceptable — that he is not running a fever.”
For a sport like golf, whose coaches at various levels have said in recent years that the venture is experiencing a dip in participation, the Prep Tour’s success this summer has been a welcome gift.
“We are concerned, too, because you do still ... look at other tournaments, (and) I see numbers dwindling,” Kennedy said. “But we have not experienced that this summer. ... We’ve expanded our market a little bit. We’ve seen St. Louis players come up.”
Kennedy said the tour was ready to operate beyond its regular schedule, which ends Tuesday at Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington, if the IHSA golf season was postponed or canceled.
That didn’t wind up happening, with IHSA officials announcing Wednesday boys’ and girls’ golf will take place from Aug. 10 through Oct. 24.
“There’s no question the Prep Tour wants the high school season to happen,” Kennedy said. “Part of why we started the Prep Tour is to get kids ready to compete so they can make that state run and have that experience. ... We do not ever want to compete. We want to supplement.”