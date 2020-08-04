Aimee Davis’ emotions have been pulled one way a certain day, then the opposite direction a short time later ever since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold nationally.
The seventh-year Unity softball coach describes it as increasingly difficult to even muster a vociferous reaction to the latest news about IHSA events.
That includes last Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors decision to rearrange the 2020-21 calendar in response to the pandemic, shifting traditional spring sports like softball to a new summer timeline of May 3 through June 26.
“It’s one of those things where, with so much uncertainty, it’s hard to get excited,” Davis said Monday while standing on the Rockets’ turf field, which has yet to host a game since construction on it finished last fall. “And it’s hard, honestly, to not get excited. There’s just so many questions that don’t have answers, and hopefully at some point we’ll have a season of some sort.”
Spring sports weren’t the only ventures directed to a new portion of the school year — in fact extending well beyond the end of a typical academic year. Fall sports, like football, volleyball and boys’ soccer, were adjusted to a springtime alignment.
But given that the spring 2020 IHSA campaign was largely wiped out by the pandemic, some local coaches are wondering how the Board of Directors came to this specific choice — and if it’s fair to the traditional spring teams.
“My immediate reaction was that the spring sports kids got kind of the short end of the stick once again,” said Phil Surprenant, the Salt Fork boys’ track and field coach and Oakwood/Salt Fork cross-country leader. The latter of those programs can start workouts Aug. 10 for a season that’s slated to run through Oct. 17.
“I realize that a lot of this is football-related and (those teams) are the ones, they’re the programs that are bringing in money,” Surprenant continued. “I can think of several (kids) with us right now, for girls and boys, that are looking for a track scholarship. And then to lose out on last year and come straight off of their (revised spring 2021) seasons into track without a whole lot of time to get ramped up or compete, it’s disappointing.”
Champaign Central girls’ soccer coach Steve Whiteley said he’s viewing the new summer sports as being “ones that have to accommodate to get everybody the opportunity, and I’m all willing to do that because I don’t want my athletes that were volleyball players or whatever they might be to miss a fall season.”
That said, Whiteley also can’t help but notice just how little time he’s had with his soccer athletes since the end of their 2019 season.
“I did a rough estimate. Our last game was played May 15, 2019, and our next possible game is May 17, 2021,” Whiteley said. “That’s like 733 days between our possible games. That’s a lot to think about.”
One point of contention for numerous coaches is the new summer season’s length compared to those of the revised fall, winter and spring layouts. Specifically, summer sports currently are receiving a 54-day season versus fall’s 68 days, spring’s 75 days and winter’s 89 days.
“I guess part of being in sports is learning how to face adversity and bounce back,” Davis said, “and whether we’re given two weeks or six weeks, eight weeks, whatever ... I’m sure it’s going to change multiple more times before we get there.”
“We went from 19 weeks to essentially eight,” Surprenant added. “We’re used to starting in late January, early February. ... But we’ve just got to roll with what we’ve got, and it’s kind of out of our hands.”
Davis said she could have imagined softball moving to the fall for a year and believes her athletes would have been ready for such a turnaround, given many were involved in travel leagues this summer. A residual effect of such a change, however, makes Davis unsure if that would have been the best choice.
“There’s something to be said about having a fall softball season, not having as many rainouts,” Davis said. “In that aspect, it would’ve been kind of neat to have that happen. But, again, you don’t want to disappoint the junior high kids (who play in the fall), and if that was their only opportunity to play, then I think it’s good they kept it as is.”
Softball is deemed a lower-risk sport under Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, while both soccer and track fall under medium risk. Per restrictions put forth last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, this means athletes in softball and other lower-risk sports could participate in some games right now, while the best outlook that soccer and track and field athletes could hope for is an intra-team scrimmage.
For Whiteley, that means the idea of girls’ soccer in the fall really is a non-starter.
“Soccer’s not even allowed right now in terms of clubs were playing before and now clubs are having to re-evaluate what they can do,” Whiteley said. “That’s a change in the soccer landscape, whereas baseball and softball could be playing right now.”
And Surprenant is “leery” that 2020 fall sports athletes may be in for a rude awakening as it is thanks to recent COVID-19 spikes throughout different parts of the state.
“We’re more likely to have competitions, be able to have meets, be able to have a state series next May or June,” Surprenant said, “as opposed to we’re much more likely to be shut down this fall again.”
Another sticking point in some traditional spring sports — baseball and softball especially — is trying to find a balance between the high school schedule and travel games.
Davis said “80, 90 percent of my girls play travel ball,” and many coaches have told The News-Gazette that travel circuits — such as competitions run through the AAU — are bigger draws for college recruitment than prep events.
Presently, the IHSA rule book doesn’t permit an athlete in-season in a sport to simultaneously participate in that same sport in a travel capacity. Davis noted IESA officials recently had to change that rule in their own bylaws because of season overlap issues that had come up.
“I’m a high school coach, but they have to play somewhere,” Davis said, “and if travel ball’s their only opportunity, some of them want to go play at the next level. They have to have those opportunities.”