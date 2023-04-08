CHAMPAIGN — Kaden Feagin can look around the Illinois running backs room and feel like he belongs.
Some places Feagin might stand out starkly as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound freshman. That’s not a worry at Illinois given Feagin has teammates nearly as big like Josh McCray (6-1, 235) or bigger in Jordan Anderson (6-4, 240).
It’s the ideal environment for an early enrollee freshman to learn.
“We’ve all got kind of the same game, but different at the same time,” Feagin said. “We can learn a lot from each other and how we play. ... It helps a lot having them in the room seeing how they play and bringing that into my game. We don’t play exactly the same, but they’re bigger backs, so I can use those skills.”
Learning all he can this spring has been Feagin’s primary focus. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate is diving into offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s playbook and trying to extract everything possible from running backs coach Thad Ward and his more experienced teammates.
Reggie Love III is at the top of that list along with McCray. That Anderson and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley grad Aidan Laughery enrolled early last year makes them the perfect sounding board, too.
“I knew it was going to be a tough adjustment, but I feel like I’m doing pretty good so far,” Feagin said. “I feel like I’m fitting in pretty well. I ask a lot of questions. Reggie helps me out a lot.
“I’ve talked to Aidan and Jordan about it because they came in mid-year. They’re like, ‘You’re going to make mistakes. You’ve just got to keep going and not get discouraged.’”
Those mistakes have happened. Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he was impressed with how Feagin had picked up the offense, but Ward pointed out the freshman running back is still trying to play too fast. An expected trait of first-year players.
“He’s big, explosive and fast with great vision, but he’s learning some things,” Ward said. “It’s fast for him. From high school to college, the Big Ten, it’s fast. Once things slow down for him, look out. He’s going to be incredible.
“We’ll slow him down a little bit, which means the more he plays the more it will slow down for him. It will become unconscious confidence is what we talk about with footwork to what the schemes are. Whatever we’re asking him to do will slow down for him.”
Feagin is getting reacclimated to being a running back, too. He played the position when he was younger before becoming the ALAH quarterback. Not that he threw the ball much for the Knights, but pulling the ball down and running is still different than taking a handoff.
So is the approach after getting the ball.
“In high school, it’s just go,” Feagin said. That worked for him at ALAH given he rushed for 2,886 yards and 43 touchdowns his final two seasons with the Knights.
“Here, you’ve got to wait for it, and stuff will start to develop,” Feagin continued. “I feel like I’m going a little too fast right now. Just be more patient, trust everything like my blockers.”
Ward’s attention to detail has helped Feagin in his development this spring. That character trait has made it a smooth transition for the Atwood native given he signed when Corey Patterson was coaching Illinois running backs.
“Just being very detailed in everything we do,” Feagin said is the focus in the Illinois running backs room. “Even if you have a good play, there’s something you can fix. (Ward is) very detailed. He wants everything perfect, which I really like about him.”