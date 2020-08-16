CHAMPAIGN — Illinois soccer coach Janet Rayfield chose a rendering of a completed Demirjian Park as her virtual background for Thursday’s Zoom call with mostly local media.
It was a fitting choice.
By the time the Illini play again, their new home field should be complete.
In the spring.
The women’s soccer season was postponed Tuesday along with all other Big Ten fall sports because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of playing in a completed Demirjian Park is one positive Rayfield and her team can hold on to after the disappointing news earlier this week.
“I think that’s what we’re trying to hang our cleats on right now,” Rayfield said. “We still can stick through this together. Our strength coach and myself have looked at it and said, ‘Well, we can throw out our 25 years of experience of what the rhythm of a season looks like because we just changed it to something it’s never been.’
“It’s an opportunity for us to grow and challenge ourselves in our creative thinking, and I think an opportunity for our athletes to really invest in their development right now. We lost a season, but what did we gain from that? What opportunities can we take out of it? That’s what we’re trying to focus on right now.”
Rayfield stops by the ongoing construction just off St. Mary’s Road of her future home stadium on a daily basis. She’s got a tour set up this coming week to get a better look. But even if the season was starting as scheduled later this month, her team wouldn’t have been playing in a completed venue.
“We’re looking for a late October completion date, but certainly by the end of the year,” Rayfield said. “That means we’ll have a fully functioning facility if we can pull off a spring season.”
The buildup to a spring season will essentially flip a typical year on its head. The developmental work the Illini regularly do in the spring becomes their fall. The competitive fall season is now planned for the spring.
“We’re looking at how we can do some intrasquad games this fall to give us a competitive feel,” Rayfield said. “We do that a lot in the spring. We compete ourselves. We’re training. We’re focused on different things. Then you roll into that competitive part. We’re going to do some of the similar things we’ve done — just in different times of the year.”
Illinois will go through its preparation this fall with a full roster. By the time a normal spring rolls around, seniors have exhausted their eligibility.
The Illini aren’t at full strength in that developmental phase. This fall? The seniors are still here. The freshmen have arrived. Rayfield and Co. can go to work.
The jumbled preparation/competition schedule might seem strange for the team. For Rayfield? She has a ready analogy to compare it to given her work the past decade-plus serving as a technical advisor and assistant at various times for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“I told the team the other day it’s a little bit like my national team experiences when you’ve got a year to prepare for a World Cup,” Rayfield said. “You’ve got this yearlong cycle where you’re really trying to put your squad together. That’s kind of what it feels like. We’ve picked our roster. You get your roster together and then you spend a year really layering things in to prepare for that competitive season. I think that’s the mode we’re going to be in right now.”
That work is ongoing. Rayfield opted to keep her team on campus after Tuesday’s announcement of a postponed season. The Illini put together a light practice Wednesday and then had a little fun Thursday morning before getting into a competitive workout.
“We really got after it and started competing,” Rayfield said of Thursday’s practice. “We played some of the best soccer since they showed back up on campus. It was really fun to watch. They enjoyed competing. We certainly have backed off a little bit. We’re in a different place. We’re not trying to get ready to play in six weeks. It changes how often, how intense and what that looks like, but we’re continuing to train and continuing to try and get better every day.”