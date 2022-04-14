Good to be a Bulldog
No school is having a better cumulative baseball, softball and girls’ soccer season right now than Mahomet-Seymour. At one point late last month, the Bulldogs occupied the top spot in The News-Gazette’s weekly rankings. Jeremy Davis’ soccer program is undefeated at 7-0 and has crushed nearly everyone it has faced, save for Washington (3-1 victory). No doubt he wishes his team would have gotten to contest some of its weather-postponed matches (against Dunlap and Rochester in particular), but it’s clear these Bulldogs — led by Southeast Missouri State signee Cayla Koerner and Brea Benson — are a force to be reckoned with. Nic DiFilippo’s M-S baseball squad (8-2) dropped close games to Teutopolis and Effingham St. Anthony but has blown out most of its other foes, also sweeping a pair of Apollo Conference doubleheaders with help from the likes of Purdue commit Blake Wolters. And first-year softball coach James Heinold has seen his Bulldogs (9-1) win in both nailbiting and convincing fashion behind the do-it-all athleticism of Karley Yergler.
They’re standard bearersTuscola senior Alyssa Williams was a known commodity coming into the 2022 girls’ track and field season, serving as the reigning Class 1A state champion in the 100-meter dash, the 200 and long jump. Lia Patterson’s high school sports identity was less secure, with the Warriors freshman impressing at the junior-high level but still needing repetitions as a ninth-grader. Well, Patterson has logged those repetitions. And she seems to be the heir apparent to Williams, a Murry State signee. Patterson has established school records already in the 100-meter hurdles (16.19 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.50), surpassing marks that had stood since 1985 and 1992, respectively. For her part, Williams re-broke her own 200 dash school record this week as well by clocking 24.98. Williams helped lead Tuscola to a fourth-place finish at the 1A state meet last June, and the Warriors are poised to make more noise in 2022.
Plenty to be excited aboutWhile there isn’t an overabundance of local boys’ tennis teams, those schools that do have programs are turning in some strong results this season. Centennial is the reigning Class 1A state runner-up and made quick work of St. Thomas More and Maroa-Forsyth in a pair of 9-0 wins behind defending 1A singles state titlist Max Braun and former 1A doubles state sixth-place finishers James Braun and Lino Jo. Champaign Central knocked off both Bloomington and Mattoon in duals by 8-1 margins as Ezra Bernhard led the way. Uni High swept its three matches in the Triad Invitational last month and also outlasted rival Urbana 5-4 in a match, keyed by Aryan Sachdev and others. Urbana is no pushover, though, with triumphs versus STM (7-2) and Normal West (5-4) led by Deep Patel. And the Sabers also shouldn’t be overlooked, as they own victories against Casey-Westfield (8-1), St. Teresa (9-0) and Pontiac (9-0) courtesy guys like Brandon Hood. Will all of these teams make a splash when the IHSA postseason rolls around in May? It’s hard to guarantee, though Teri Scaggs’ Centennial program is most likely to follow through on that. But competition is strong throughout the area, which is good for both players and the fans watching them.
Fun under the lightsNot all of our high schools are fortunate enough to boast lighting banks at their baseball and softball fields that allow for night games. John Staab’s Champaign Central baseball team is lucky enough that Spalding Park is fully decked out with not only a great lighting system but also a turf playing surface that allows for games to be played not long after heavy rain. Both should come in handy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Maroons (10-2) host Big 12 Conference rival Danville (1-7) in a rematch from Tuesday, when the Maroons defeated the Vikings 12-1 in Danville.
Action-packed showcasesI mentioned these two track and field meets in a previous edition of The News-Gazette, but it bears repeating that they’ll be worth watching on Thursday. On the girls’ side, the Unity Invitational will includes the likes of Clinton, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork, Tuscola, Uni High and the host Rockets. On the boys’ side, the Monticello Invitational will bring to Piatt County teams from PBL, Rantoul, SJ-O, Salt Fork, Tuscola and Unity, not to mention the host Sages. Plenty of state-caliber talent will be on display at both of these 4:30 p.m. meets.