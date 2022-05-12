Simple as that
Not much went right for Watseka softball in its 10-0 loss to Westville on Tuesday, allowing the Tigers to clinch the Vermilion Valley Conference title. But the Warriors could hang their hat on one rare accomplishment. Pitcher Caitlin Corzine recorded three outs on three total pitches during one of the game’s innings, inducing a pair of groundouts and a flyout. Talk about working smart.
Turning up the heat
The weather warmed up significantly just in time for the girls’ track and field postseason. Two local sectional meets were contested Wednesday. Danville, Unity and Sullivan each will host one Thursday, while Salt Fork brings a large number of Class 1A programs to Catlin on Friday. After these athletes became accustomed to competing in the cold, how will they handle the heat?
Great matchups on tap ...
... if the seeds hold true. Class 3A baseball postseason pairings have plotted Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour on opposite sides of a sectional bracket after the Maroons earned a 7-6 walk-off win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Central could meet Normal U-High for a regional title, and M-S could battle Bloomington for the same award. Those would be two games worth seeing.
Can they do it again?
Bill Harmon’s Urbana softball athletes have experienced turbulent waters this season, carrying a 6-10 record into Thursday’s Big 12 Conference game with Bloomington. Last year’s Urbana team won the program’s first regional title since 1987. They’re a darkhorse to win this year’s Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional title, with Lincoln and Mt. Zion serving as tough but not unbeatable foes.
Just like old times
This coming Monday, May 16, The News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet will return for area track and field athletes following a two-year hiatus. The event will occur at Urbana High School beginning at 5 p.m. and feature some of the best and brightest local female and male talent. It’s a good tune-up for the girls ahead of state later in the week, and same goes for the boys prior to their sectionals.