Starting the show
The local IHSA spring sports postseason begins Saturday, with Uni High girls’ soccer hosting Decatur Lutheran in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal. The Illineks and Monticello could give Warrensburg-Latham a scare in their regional. Over in Class 2A, a potential sectional semifinal between Mahomet-Seymour and Rochester and a possible regional final pitting Champaign Central against Normal West both are intriguing.
No easy path
A pair of local Class 2A softball regionals appear especially daunting. Unity will host Westville, Teutopolis, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Sullivan and Shelbyville. Five of those six teams currently are above .500, and both Unity and ALAH qualified for a state tournament last summer. St. Joseph-Ogden welcomes reigning 1A state runner-up Effingham St. Anthony to town, as well as sneaky-good Paris, Marshall and Oakwood. Whoever wins each of those regionals will have earned it.
Keeping it local
All of the area’s Class 1A softball outfits have been funneled into four regionals — each of which is hosted by a local school. LeRoy, Milford, Tuscola and Villa Grove possess the home-field advantage. A possible Villa Grove versus Meridian regional title game would be sure to excite.
Something about TolonoI just mentioned Unity softball will host a tough regional, and Rockets baseball is in the same boat. Monticello, Westville, Oakwood and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley all are in the field, and each of these five would be a respectable regional champion.
Rivalries on tap
The Class 1A baseball postseason is wasting no time in bringing together local rivals. Former cooperative partners will collide when Villa Grove hosts Heritage in a 1A Salt Fork Regional quarterfinal, and the ’Cola Wars resumes in a 1A Okaw Valley Regional semifinal as Arcola and Tuscola will vie for a spot in the title game.