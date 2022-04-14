The team is 6-3-3 through its first 12 matches, only three wins away from achieving a single-season high in your five-year tenure. How have you felt about the group’s progress?
“It’s been good. It’s been pretty competitive. Obviously been a little bit of a weird spring with the weather, but we’ve really been progressing well. Girls have been doing better. Had a good tie against St. Thomas More. Beating Centennial, beating Taylorville (was good), so we’re just continuing to learn. We’re getting healthy and had a few injuries early on. I’m looking forward to getting to the midseason here. ... Still a lot of tough games to go, but we’ve been progressing and we’re pretty happy with where we’re at right now.”
Two-thirds of your team is made up of new players — either freshmen or older athletes who joined this season. How did you set expectations for this group with that knowledge?“This year was the biggest change. The seniors last year, I met as freshmen. ... Our varsity roster looked very, very different, but it just really came in the offseason, building some relationships. We weren’t quite sure early on where we’d be at, but it goes back to the girls’ desire and our job as coaches, Coach (Ben) Bodznick and me, to make sure our training sessions are competitive and coming to a point where we can learn. We’ve been in the gym. We’ve been on the turf field. We’ve been outside in the cold, so it’s been seeing all different things. I guess the expectation was continue to push and figure out where we’d be at. ... We’ve had eight goal scorers, and five of them weren’t on the team last year. So it goes back to seeing new people stepping up and then continuing to push them. I’m proud of the girls for how hard they’re working right now.”
Who are some of the newcomers who have impressed you most so far?
“Twelve of the 30 girls are freshmen. But they’re a close-knit group. We’ve had times where five to six of the girls starting were freshmen. ... The big one, Megan Allen, she has 14 goals and six assists. And then Elle Bodznick has 12 goals and 13 assists. So (Bodznick has) already broken the school record as a freshman for assists in a season, and we’re halfway through the season.”
And who are some of the older players who are standing out thus far?“Emmie (German at goalkeeper), being a senior, is a hard worker. We’ve got a freshman goalkeeper (Alison Nebelsick) who she really works well with. (German) has been hurt a little bit early on in the year but is starting to get healthy. But you can expect good games every time she’s in the net. Definitely like the feedback she’s giving Ali. ... Hannah Swanson, she’s been doing well again. Really working hard. A great leader. Renni Fultz, coming in as a first-year player, she just loves the game. Really just a great leader and a great person. Cora Sowinski is our other senior. She hasn’t played too much, but the four of them together are pretty good leaders.”
What do you feel this team is capable of in the IHSA Class 1A postseason?“I like the variety we have on our schedule this year. Looking to the postseason, I feel like we’re a team that’s going to continue to learn. Our depth is getting better. So I think we should definitely make some noise in the postseason, in some way.”